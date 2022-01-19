“An unprecedented disaster”: now Tonga is afraid of the Covid tsunami – Videos

After the tsunami, the Coronavirus. This is the fear that hovers in the kingdom of Tonga: that of seeing Covid land together with the rescuers who arrived in the Pacific islands with humanitarian aid, to give a hand to the inhabitants and to clean the ash of the volcano. While the kingdom, since the beginning of the pandemic, has seen only one infection. The restrictions, in any case, are just the umpteenth step that will make the work of the rescuers more difficult. Aid from Australia and New Zealand has arrived on the Pacific islands. From here, in particular, military ships with relief goods left. At the Abc Curtis Tuihalangingie, a high-ranking Tongan diplomat in Canberra, explicitly speaks of concern about “a Covid tsunami that can hit Tonga” with humanitarian aid.

The eruption in the South Pacific Polynesian archipelago resulted in a tsunami with waves as high as 15 meters offshore and led to “an unprecedented disaster”. To say it is the same government of Tonga in a note: it is the strongest eruption of the last three decades and the damage is not yet estimated. Ash covers houses, infrastructure and beaches, and the two smaller islands have been virtually destroyed – a handful of houses remain. The arrival of international aid is made difficult precisely by the ash, given that the runway of the Fuaamotu airport is still impassable. A five to ten centimeter layer of ash has accumulated on the main runway of Tongatapu Island, explains the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). “The ashes turned out to be more difficult to remove than expected,” says Jonathan Veitch, UN head of the Fiji crisis. “We thought the runway would be operational yesterday, but it hasn’t been completely cleared yet because the ash has still fallen.” They are “evicted about 100 or 200 meters a day”. The New Zealand Navy should finally arrive by the weekend.

The victims

At least three victims of the underwater eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, on the Mango islet: two citizens of Tonga and a 50-year-old British woman, Angela Glover, who had lived here for some time. The movement of water caused by the eruption was felt as far as Alaska. The images are impressive. They are those of a giant 30km-tall smoke mushroom that dispersed ash, gas and acid rain across the Pacific before being followed by a tsunami. And now the alarms follow one another: for a possible contamination of the aquifers and food reserves and for the damaged submarine cable that isolates the archipelago from the rest of the world.

They try to clean up the ash on the airstrip to allow planes to get here. The pressure wave hit the ground and traveled to 1,231 kilometers per hour, says New Zealand’s National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research. And high waves were also recorded during the tsunami 15 meters, which struck the capital Nuku’alofa, whose inhabitants fled to the hills, leaving behind flooded houses, as rocks and ash fell from the sky. More than 100 thousand people, i.e. the population of Tonga, says theAfp, were affected by the ash fall and tsunami, explains the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), citing the Tonga Red Cross.

The archipelago is devastated and cut off from the world. “The US cable company SubCom says it will take at least four weeks to restore the Tonga connection,” the ministry explains. The few possible communications are through some satellite phones, mainly held by foreign embassies in the capital Nuku’alofa. Australia and New Zealand have C-130 military jets ready to take off once the ash has cleared.

Read also: