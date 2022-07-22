An unpublished portrait followed by a concert by Joni Mitchel on August 26 on ARTE.

In the late 1960s, the intimate and fervent folk of Joni Mitchell conquered a freedom-loving America. Evocation of a great lady without concession, whose rebellious voice marked her era, Friday August 26 at 10:20 p.m. on ARTE.

In 1967, a young folkloric left her family, her husband and her native Canada to try her luck in the United States. Joni Michell sings with a soft and deep voice and plays acoustic guitar like nobody else. Its chords will leave Eric Clapton stunned. In New York, former Byrds frontman David Crosby notices her and takes her under his wing. Together, they join the communities of hippies in California who are trying to escape a conservative and puritanical America.

The reputation of Joni Mitchell then meets a growing echo. Within Flower Power, where Joan Baez and Janis Joplin, feminists and committed, or a protesting Bob Dylan also evolve, she stands out for her refusal to follow the fashions of the counter-culture. His texts, of unprecedented refinement, are intimate and poetic. This new style in the folk scene will meet with immense public success, and his albums Clouds, Blue or Heijira mark their era. Introspective, his music becomes one of the incarnations of a freedom-loving America.

This is the story of a demanding and dignified artist who, in forty years of career, has never accepted compromises. Globally respected, Joni Mitchell continues to inspire new generations. Diana Krall, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles or Kanye West, claim their influence, taking over from Prince, Eurythmics, Björk, Madonna or Janet Jackson.

Archives and testimonials (including interviews with Joni Mitchell and David Crosby) mark the evocation of a great lady who never confined herself to one style, moving from folk to jazz and pop. Joni Mitchell, who ended up no longer supporting the shenanigans of the record industry, was undoubtedly the first to sing about ecology and evoked the alienation of women locked up in their golden suburbs. Disenchanted America had found its voice.

The documentary will be followed by a concert at 11:10 p.m.: Joni Mitchell: Both Sides Now – Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970.