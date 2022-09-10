An unreal controversy to attack it?

Olivia Wilde it is on the crest of the wave and, at the same time, in the eye of the hurricane. Hollywood star and style icon, decided some time ago to broaden her professional sights beyond her role as an actress and embark on a career as a director. In fact, her first film behind the controls, super nerds (2019), was a success in the eyes of critics. But Monday came to venice festival to present his new film, Don’t Worry Darling, surrounded by enormous expectation. The numerous controversies that the film has generated since it began shooting, which concern the professional and personal life of the actress, do not go unnoticed and coincide with the fight for the custody of their children in her divorce from the actor ted lassoJason Sudeikis. Without a doubt, the timing of what is happening, added to Olivia’s almost 20 years of impeccable career, raised the question of whether this spiral of news and negative rumors about the interpreter have some justification.

It was during that shoot that the spark of love arose between Olivia Wilde and the idolized Harry Styles, 28, her current partner, the male lead in the film, and one of the biggest music stars on the current scene. A romance in which there is a 10-year age difference, but contrary to what Hollywood is used to, it is she who is older and who is in charge of the project.

Alleged feud with the protagonist of his film

Among the issues that were put on the table was the alleged feud that had developed between the director and Florence Pugh, the leading actress of his film who was absent from the media on the morning of the press conference in Venice. Asked about it, Olivia Wilde described these rumors as “endless gossip” to which she does not pay attention. She added that all this “is noise” of the Internet that “feeds itself”, so “I don’t feel the need to contribute since it is sufficiently well nourished”, he stressed.

At night, Olivia and Florence they did walk the red carpet of the contest in apparent harmony next to the castmates, although without posing together at any time. In recent months it was speculated that the relationship between them was fragile because of how public the director’s romance with the former One Direction had been, and that she had even left the actress in command of the film for being too distracted with Harry Styles. However, in an interview with Variety who was the protagonist of House denied that there was any tension between them and did not want to listen to the rumours.

Salary gap in the main cast… denied

Another of the attacks he received for Do not worry dear was that there was an alleged gender pay gap between the actors of the film. Which means that Harry would have made a lot more money than Florence for her work in the film, something that wouldn’t make sense not only because the protagonist is the actressbut because its cache as an interpreter is higher as it has been nominated for an Oscar for his role in little women. These insinuations did really bother Olivia, especially when she has openly criticized this type of situation in Hollywood. “I am a woman who has been in this business for more than two decades and I have always fought for equality”claimed.

Public confrontation with Shia LaBeouf and stormy divorce from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde assured in the first interview in months that she had dispensed with Shia LaBeouf to be part of the film (which meant the signing of Harry Styles) due to his “too combative” character when shooting. But reading the statements, the actor accused the director of lying by insinuating his dismissal from Don’t Worry Darling. The interpreter assured that it was he who left the project “because there was no time to rehearse”, and made public screenshots of her messages and even a video in which the filmmaker speaks. the protagonist of honey boywho has been involved in several scandals for his behavior and has an active legal process for gender violence against singer FKA Twigsdefended himself by saying that the statements do more damage to his career.

The professional and the personal are mixed in the matters that affect Olivia Wilde, criticized in turn by some fans of Harry Styles for the difference of ten years of age what is between them Given these comments about the couple, the singer himself came to describe Twitter as “a storm of people who try to be horrible with others.” For Olivia, this has been but one more obstacle to jump after the turbulent separation from her ex, Jason Sudeikiswith whom they have two children together.

In fact, in full presentation of her film in April, the director received an envelope that said “confidential”, and was forced to continue her presentation with it in hand. They were the legal documents for the trial of the custody of their children: “In any other workplace, it would have been considered an attack. Trying to sabotage me like this is really wicked. Unfortunately, it doesn’t catch me by surprise.. I mean… I broke off the relationship for something,” Olivia revealed about the incident in an interview months after it happened.

The alleged spit

To put the finishing touch to the controversial passage through the Venice Festival, a video went viral in which Harry Styles seemed to spit on Chris Pine. An incident that, according to the representative of the actor of wonder-womanIt never happened. “These two men only have respect for each other,” she said, adding that it was an attempt to “create drama” where there is none.

But… who is trying to create this supposed drama? Both Olivia Wilde with her comments during the press conference and Chris Pine’s representative seem to refer to an interest in creating controversy with this film. A film starring a woman under 30 and directed by another under 40, something very unusual in today’s Hollywood; with a male protagonist who, in his facet as a singer, confronts traditional masculinity with his outfits full of colours, volumes, sequins… and on top of that he comes out of a boy band. All the noise around Don’t Worry Darling remember to scandals like Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanderswhere the biggest victim was the actress of Twilight; oa rivalries like that of Taylor Swift and Katy Perryaggravated in the media by the vision that was had of the singer of lover after their very public breakups.