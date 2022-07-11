An unrecognizable Daniel Radcliffe stars in one of the best comedy series of recent years

The actor who once starred in ‘Harry Potter’ has shown that he is more than the ‘boy who survived’ Voldemort.

Daniel Radcliffe’s career really began in 1999 playing a young David Copperfield in the miniseries of the same name. He then tried in 2001 with The tailor of Panama to later star in the franchise that would take him to stardom for several years: Harry Potter.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Radcliffe They were very small actors who achieved immeasurable worldwide fame. So it is quite difficult to be able to repeat that success with another movie or even a television series. Many people when they think of this trio of actors believe that Emma Watson is the one who has had a much more prolific post-Harry Potter career.

But it is not 100% real. Daniel Radcliffe has starred in several films that have had a great impact in his carrer. Like Swiss Army Man, victor frankenstein or the recent The lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Although what could also be considered another success is the comedy series Miracle Workers, where he plays Ezekiel Brown, an angel who manages all the prayers and prayers in the world. Is about an anthological fiction with totally different stories from each other in each season.

In season 1, Craig must prevent the destruction of Earth after God has all but retired to focus on his favorite hobbies. The second takes place in the Middle Ages and is based on a short story by Simon Rich. And the third follows the story of Reverend Ezekiel who must lead his dying town through famine in search of a better life on the Oregon Trail.

In this latest installment, Daniel Radcliffe stars in a scene that went viral for wearing a leather suit while dancing vogue. You can watch the scene in question below:

What does the criticism of Miracle Workers say?

Miracle Workers now consists of three seasons with a fourth pending premiere. All of them can be seen on Movistar +. But in case you have any doubts about whether to watch it or not, critics have called it one of the best comedy series of recent years:

The series is backed by an excellent cast including an incredible Daniel Radcliffe, who makes people laugh even in scenes that aren’t explicitly jokes.

So reads the review of the page vox. About the second season set in the Middle Ages, the middle EEntertainment Awards Daily states that it is the best antidote for those who did not endure the end of Game of Thrones:

A hilarious antidote for those who couldn’t handle the fervor of the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter