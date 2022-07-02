Entertainment

An unstoppable horde of zombies attacks in the creepy preview of The Walking Dead

This year The Walking Dead will break the hearts of its fans and it is that with the third part of the eleventh season, the show that began back in 2010, will end. While fans await the presentation of the plot or the full trailer, AMC shared an image that has as its focus a horde of walkers.

Although The Walking Dead ends this year, the story will continue thanks to the different spin-offs, such as the successful Fear the Walking Dead with his eighth season. There are also shows in full preparation, such as Isle of the Dead. This story will have deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) delving into the dangerous manhattan island. It is known that it will spread six episodes and it is expected that its premiere will be for the 2023. Another derivative is the story daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Carol Peletier was originally going to be part of the series, but as Melissa McBride stepped away to take a well-deserved break, the writers had to overhaul the story.

