An unstoppable horde of zombies attacks in the creepy preview of The Walking Dead

This year The Walking Dead will break the hearts of its fans and it is that with the third part of the eleventh season, the show that began back in 2010, will end. While fans await the presentation of the plot or the full trailer, AMC shared an image that has as its focus a horde of walkers.

Although The Walking Dead ends this year, the story will continue thanks to the different spin-offs, such as the successful Fear the Walking Dead with his eighth season. There are also shows in full preparation, such as Isle of the Dead. This story will have deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) delving into the dangerous manhattan island. It is known that it will spread six episodes and it is expected that its premiere will be for the 2023. Another derivative is the story daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Carol Peletier was originally going to be part of the series, but as Melissa McBride stepped away to take a well-deserved break, the writers had to overhaul the story.

The official cover of the Negan and Maggie series.

Lastly, do not forget the promised movie trilogy with the return of Rick Grimes. The character played by Andrew Lincoln left the show in the ninth season aboard a helicopter of the mysterious military group WRC and since then answers are expected from him. AMC found that the best way to bring Rick was with a movie. So far the plot is unknown, but what is certain is that the project is still on the way.

Going back to the final season, the show’s cinematographer, Charles Manwillershared a photo that shows behind the scenes, where a victim (who is unknown) is left at the mercy of a hungry group of zombies.

This amount of undead anticipates that the action of the final leg will be high and that the walkers will not be missing for any reason. the image too turn on the alarmbecause fans fear that one of their characters is the victim of this walker attack.

As for the premiere of the last part of season 11, AMC commented that it will be given for end of the year, but has not specified an exact date. Taking into account the previous seasons, surely its premiere could happen in october or november.

