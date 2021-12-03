an unthinkable ending, the video – Libero Quotidiano





Strange but true. Really unusual images coming straight straight from Nepal, from an airport near the capital, Katmandu. Here in the video is a group of people pushing a plane along the runway. A video that went viral within hours, after they were shared on Twitter by the user who triggered the most classic chain of relaunches.





To be precise, the accident occurred in a port in the district of Bajura. According to local media reports, to be precise from Nepal News, the plane – of the company Tara Airlines – punctured one of the rear landing gear tires, making it impossible to take off. But, as can be seen quite clearly from the images, it is also extremely difficult to move the “beast”.





And so, to “remove” the plane from the runway, here’s to intervene a large group of strong passengers. From the images you can see that most of them are Westerners, including tourists and climbers. And so, despite a thousand efforts, they managed to push the aircraft outside the asphalt strip necessary for take-off and landing.