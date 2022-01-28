An unusual radio signal in the galaxy

A source that emits a large amount of energy intermittently every 20 minutes or so has been identified in the Milky Way, our galaxy, and has rather unusual characteristics that astronomers cannot yet fully explain. The discovery was reported in the scientific journal Nature and is receiving great attention and curiosity from researchers and simple enthusiasts.

The research team that identified the source speculates that the phenomenon is produced by a celestial body such as a neutron star or what remains of some white dwarfs, with an extremely powerful magnetic field.

The energy emissions are produced cyclically every 18.8 minutes, last approximately one minute and reach the Earth becoming one of the most intense radio sources observable in the sky. It is estimated that the celestial body is located about 4 thousand light years from us, therefore relatively close to our planet in astronomical terms.

The discovery was made possible thanks to the work of Tyrone O’Doherty, a student at Curtin University Honors in Australia who last year developed an analysis system for his dissertation to be used with data collected by Murchison Widefield. Array (MWA), an observatory for the analysis of radio waves from Space.

The revealed impulse is a “transient” (transient astronomical event), a term used to define an object whose activity is detectable for a few moments, days or years. A transient is usually a particular event whose duration is much shorter than the millions and billions of years, depending on the case, of life of celestial bodies in the Universe.

Often a transient results from the death of a very massive star or from the activities of what remains of it. The slower ones are usually due to a supernova, a highly energetic stellar explosion, which often constitutes the final phase of the evolution of massive stars or which is due to the interaction between a white dwarf (a star in its last stage of evolution) and another star.

Fast transients emit energy with a frequency of a few fractions of a second and are usually due to pulsars, rapidly spinning neutron stars. Neutron stars are the last stage of life of stars with very large mass (10 times that of the Sun), which occurs when the nuclear fusion reactions inside them end due to the end of the light elements that feed them, in practice their fuel.

It is quite unusual to find transients with periods of activity such as those seen with the MWA in Australia, where the energy emissions last for about a minute before diminishing and resuming about twenty minutes later.

According to the researchers, what produces them is smaller than the Sun, but has an extremely strong magnetic field. Based on the data collected so far, the research team hypothesizes that it could be an ultra-long period magnetar: a neutron star with a slow rotation, at least according to the theories that hypothesize its existence.

The MWA astronomers are confident of observing the phenomenon again, in order to better understand the characteristics of the source, but it is not obvious that the object will return to the activity found in the first surveys. The analysis that made the discovery possible was moreover based on data collected between 3 and 28 March 2018. In the case, knowing the portion of the sky in which to observe, other observers in the southern hemisphere could re-detect the source activity and collect new data.