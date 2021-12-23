“An urgent call”. And the Pope interrupts the ceremonial

The telephone “unscheduled” lasted only a few moments. The time for a communication that gave the impression of being particularly urgent. That was enough, however, to draw attention to the curious episode which took place this morning in the Vatican, on the sidelines of the usual Wednesday general audience held by Pope francesco in the Paul VI hall. While he was greeting some religious who had come to the meeting, the Holy Father was approached by a collaborator who, after whispering something to him, passed him a smartphone. Bergoglio immediately brought it to his ear and answered the call; to do so he interrupted the ceremonial for a moment.

The images, shot live by the Vatican media, clearly aroused attention. Before answering the phone call, however, the Holy Father had signaled to wait for a prelate who was in line to speak to him and was approaching him. Obviously, priority had to be given to the interlocutor who was waiting for him on the other side of the handset. A completely out of the ordinary scene, with Bergoglio engaged in the short telephone conversation and his collaborators all around, in rigorous silence. On another occasion the Pope had interrupted a public meeting to answer an urgent phone call. It had happened on 11 August last. Even in that case, Francesco had received the mobile phone from the hands of one of his assistants and had held back for a few moments. Then, finished the urgent call, had returned to greet the faithful with smiles and blessings. The Vatican, when asked about that unscheduled program, limited itself to letting it be known that it was a private phone call and that therefore nothing could be communicated about it.

Pope Francis taking an urgent phone call this morning at the General Audience pic.twitter.com/VhAh6SuQgZ – Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 22, 2021

In today’s general audience, in addition to becoming the protagonist of the unexpected telephone call, Pope Francis also took the opportunity to wish the faithful a Merry Christmas. “ Best wishes, family reunions… it’s always beautiful, but I would also like the awareness that God comes for me “, the Holy Father affirmed, inviting those gathered to” ask for the grace of humility “. Only humility – added the Pontiff -“ it opens us up to the experience of truth, of authentic joy, of knowledge that matters “.