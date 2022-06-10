An XXL cast in Puma’s new retro-futuristic campaign to promote the “Slipstream” sneakers

Yesterday, Puma announced the release of a new edition of its “Slipstream” sneakers dating from 1988. For this 2022 version, the brand has decided to bring out the heavy artillery on the marketing and communication side.

In its dedicated promotional spot, Puma features 12 ambassadors of the brand (athletes, singers, influencers, etc.).

In the cast, we find Neymar Jr, Kingsley Coman, Memphis Depay, LaMelo Ball, Armand Duplantis, Gianmarco Tamberi, Romeo Beckham, Danna Paola, Pamela Reif, Nessi, Just Riadh, Imenella and Don Strapzy.

“Puma asked us for a campaign that will appeal to Sneakerheads born after 2000”

A retro-futuristic global campaign designed by the French agency LAFOURMI. The film was directed by Frédéric de Pontcharra.

“Puma asked us for a campaign that would appeal to Sneakerheads born after 2000, who have always been immersed in sneaker culture. A demanding target, not always sensitive to the advertising exercise because it is over-exposed to it” explains Jordane Rabute, Strategy Director LaFourmi, in a press release. “We wanted to echo their desire to shake things up, style, culture, values, which often go much faster than society. Then there was this word “Slipstream” the current left by the Formula 1 and the space shuttles by their speed. »

Of course, the main Puma ambassadors shared this campaign and the new Slipstream trainer on social networks.

A sneaker sold in 4 colors at a price of 110 euros.