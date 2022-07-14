an XXL offer from Saudi Arabia for Cristiano Ronaldo

7:36

Anxious to leave Manchester United, a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo has no shortage of suitors. If his name has circulated in the biggest European clubs, without giving rise to a real offer, the Portuguese striker also seduces Saudi Arabia. According to information from TVI and CNN television confirmed by the Spanish newspaper AS, the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has received an offer from the Gulf estimated at 300 million euros for two seasons.

If the name of the interested club has not filtered, Cristiano Ronaldo would therefore receive a fortune by joining Saudi Arabia. Apart from the 30 million euros offered to United for the transfer, the 37-year-old Portuguese would pocket 250 million euros in wages while the intermediaries would reap 20 million euros. But according to the Spanish daily, Cristiano Ronaldo would still like to play at least one more season in a major European championship and is still waiting for a firm offer from a cador from the Old Continent.