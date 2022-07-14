an XXL offer from Saudi Arabia for Cristiano Ronaldo
Anxious to leave Manchester United, a year after his return, Cristiano Ronaldo has no shortage of suitors. If his name has circulated in the biggest European clubs, without giving rise to a real offer, the Portuguese striker also seduces Saudi Arabia. According to information from TVI and CNN television confirmed by the Spanish newspaper AS, the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has received an offer from the Gulf estimated at 300 million euros for two seasons.
If the name of the interested club has not filtered, Cristiano Ronaldo would therefore receive a fortune by joining Saudi Arabia. Apart from the 30 million euros offered to United for the transfer, the 37-year-old Portuguese would pocket 250 million euros in wages while the intermediaries would reap 20 million euros. But according to the Spanish daily, Cristiano Ronaldo would still like to play at least one more season in a major European championship and is still waiting for a firm offer from a cador from the Old Continent.
Lens: Clauss seduced by a departure for OM?
Free in June 2023, Jonathan Clauss will not be retained by Lens in the event of a good offer. The northern club would expect at least ten million euros for its right side. A few months before the World Cup in Qatar, the 29-year-old defender would welcome a start for OM according to information from the newspaper L’Equipe.
A transfer that would allow him to take a new step in his career, including the discovery of the Champions League. A first offer from the Phocaeans of around five million euros would have even been refused by Lens, who does not want to let go of Jonathan Clauss without finding his account.
Nice: Thuram priority of Favre
Back on the Aiglons bench, Lucien Favre wants reinforcements this summer. The Swiss coach has thus made Marcus Thuram his priority according to information from Foot Mercato.
Not qualified for Europe with Borussia Mönchengladbach, the tricolor international with 4 selections could welcome a return to France in a team qualified for the Conference League. In the event of signing in the Riviera team, Marcus Thuram would notably find his midfielder brother Khéphren Thuram there.
Barça: Dembélé presented to the media for his extension
Ousmane Dembélé has agreed with Barça for a two-year extension in Catalonia. Announced as leaving for several weeks and months, the French winger finally accepted the offer from the Blaugrana club and will therefore remain under the orders of Xavi in 2022-2023.
Free since the end of June, the 2018 world champion will therefore sign a new contract with Barcelona. If a presentation is planned this Thursday in front of the press at Camp Nou as recalled in particular Sport, photo session at the key, Ousmane Dembélé will not hold a press conference. Instead, he will speak to the Barça media.
Paul Pogba has signed for Juventus, Ousmane Dembélé has reached an agreement to extend to Barça. But the future of several other football stars remains unclear. This is particularly the case of Robert Lewandowski, courted in Catalonia but retained by Bayern.
As for Raheem Sterling, the England winger has joined Chelsea as Raphinha holds a tentative deal with Barcelona. In Ligue 1, Edouard Michut (PSG) will be the subject of an offer from Celtic and the Clermontois Mohamed Bayo has signed up with Lille.
