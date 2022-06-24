Ana Araujo reveals that she continued her life without Pablo Lyle “I have three years without Pablo”

The actor’s still sentimental partner paul lylefamous who is under house arrest in the United States, accused of having taken a person’s life, Ana Araujo confessed how she has continued her life without her husband and how much it has cost her to make itbut now as head of the family.

In an interview for ‘Venga la Alegría’ the Mexican he evaded questions related to his relationship status and if he had already signed the divorce; this after we told you that Pablo was the one who had the idea for her to continue her life normally and then repent.

Likewise, a friend of the actor told us that the young businesswoman is dating a former soccer player, a situation that she has refused to address in meetings with the press, and on this occasion she chose to mention that she spoke about it on her internet program. “I’ll share it in due course.”

“I talked about it on my podcast… you can listen to it there… I’ve been without Pablo for three years, so that’s what I was referring to. I’ll share it in due time… I think that’s enough, guys, out of respect for my children”, Ana Araújo said.

After that, Ana Araujo, who would have separated from the actor in December 2021 and started a new relationship in January 2022, She mentioned that she is now the one who looks after her children completely and that it is a situation that many women go through today, but that has only helped give her strength to move forward.

“I am living a situation that many women live in the world. You stay as the head of the family, so there is no other choice but to chambear him. I have opened doors and people have helped me to work on different things. Difficult situations make you grow as a person. commented the businesswoman.

Likewise, Ana Araujo mentioned that her confectionery business is going from strength to strength and that she is going to start distributing her products nationwide, In addition, he thanked his fans for their support and good wishes.

Ana Araujo was also happy and hopeful about the next trial that will be held so that her husband can be sentenced as guilty or innocent of the charges for which they are accused and thus be able to return to normal life, with her or with another person.

“It has been a long time, but we are certainly still waiting. It’s to set his trial date, so we’re super hopeful. Ask your lawyers cause I don’t know but hope never dies”, concluded.