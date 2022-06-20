Ana Araujo sends a message to Pablo Lyle

After TVNotes exclusively made you aware that paul lyle refuses to divorce Ana Araujothe actor’s wife sent him a social media message for him Father’s daya date that was celebrated this weekend in Mexico.

“Happy day to the father of my children who taught us love for the sea, little water that now heals us so much, amuses us and hugs us”wrote Ana in an Instagram story of Pablo Lyle dancing, because apparently they are trying to have a cordial relationship.

Let us remember that, last May, the program ‘Gossip no Like’ revealed that Ana Araujo and Pablo Lyle were separated and they would have even started divorce proceedings.

Later, we told you that Pablo asked Ana to rebuild his life for the legal problem he faces in Miami, Florida; However, the news that the young businesswoman is dating a former soccer player fell on her like a bucket of cold water and now it is the actor who refuses to separate from her.

“Pablo had a radical change, because he told his lawyers everything and they told him that he had done something stupid, that it was not convenient for him to separate in the middle of the trialbecause when this one comes along, they need to show him as a family man who only reacted to protect them.”a friend of the couple told us.