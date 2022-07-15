Ana Armas reveals the most “horrible” of her courtship with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck starred in an unexpected romance at the beginning of 2020, although the couple met a year earlier during the filming of ‘Deep Water’. Both captured the headlines of the main media, although the idyll came to an end in the winter of 2021. At that time, several American publications pointed out that the two actors were at “different times in their lives” and hence their breakup. Now, the actress talks about it.

The popular Cuban interpreter, 34, has given an interview to the magazine ‘Elle’ where she recalls how that relationship happened and what was the reason they chose to go their separate ways. Ana de Armas says that the constant persecution of the cameras and the Hollywood paparazzi took its toll on them. “It was one of the reasons that made me leave. It was horrible. It started to get a bit too much. There is no escape there, no way out,” she recalls.

Regarding her stay in Los Angeles, which she ended after her breakup with the famous American actor, she says: “It’s a city that keeps you anxious. You always feel that something is missing, something that is not there. Sometimes I like living in the United States, but other times I miss Europe”. “Going through the breakup confirmed what I thought. This was not the site for me,” she says. Despite moving away from the mecca of cinema, the truth is that the actress continues to be closely linked to the industry.

His life in New York

Ana de Armas currently lives in New York. There she maintains a sentimental relationship with Paul Boukadakis, Tinder executive. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there. And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet. I hardly know anyone,” she adds.