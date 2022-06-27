Ana Bárbara boasts a statuesque figure at 51 in a yellow fringed dress | Special: Instagram

The talented Mexican singer, Ana Barbaragraced the fifth concert of the TV Azteca reality show “La Academia 20 años” wearing a daring yellow fringed dress that accentuated her tiny waist and exposed her shapely legs.

Ana Bárbara showed off her statuesque figure wearing a yellow dress composed of a strapless corset and a fringed midi skirt and complemented her style with rhinestone earrings, gold bracelets and platform sandals.

The 51-year-old interpreter from Potosí looked spectacular during the dreaded expulsion Sunday with her long brown hair straightened with a side parting and makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her smoky shadows, her tanned cheeks and her nude lips.

Ana Barbara makes up the panel of judges of the popular TV Azteca reality show together with Lolita Cortés, Arturo López Gavito and Horacio Villalobos and during each Sunday gala she conquers the public with her charming personality and her stunning beauty.

Since the premiere of the most important musical reality show in Mexico, Ana Bárbara, has captivated the national audience with its incomparable beauty and its indisputable elegance dressed in exquisite outfits advised by the renowned stylist Ness De Luna.

The renowned singer-songwriter from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, is one of the most important musical exponents of the Mexican regional genre and has managed to remain current throughout his extensive artistic career with his excellent talent and his unmistakable voice.

Ana Bárbara is one of the most acclaimed performers in the music industry and so far in 2022 she has released successful singles such as “No one will see me cry”, the duet with Cristian Castro “From time to time” and the collaboration with Bronco “Amor Perfecto”.

On May 8, the legendary Queen Grupera, he performed for the first time alone at the National Auditorium with his “Pieces of My Soul Tour 2022” and delighted the public interpreting his great musical successes in the emblematic “Coloso de Reforma”.

The former beauty queen from Potosí is a female referent of the grupero genre and During his almost three decades of career in the music industry, he has managed to place dozens of his own singles on the main popularity charts of Billboard magazine in the United States.