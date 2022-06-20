Ana Bárbara conquers “La Academia” with a transparent lace corset | PHOTO

“The academy” is one of the most successful reality shows on television and the celebrities who participate in them have left their mark on fans, as in the case of Ana Barbara who each concert draws sighs with his impressive outfits that perfectly mold her enviable figure.

The judges of the thirteenth generation Horacio Villalobos, Arturo López Gavito, Lola Cortes and Ana Bárbara have already given something to talk about for their explosive criticism of the participants; however, she is thegrupera queen” who has already pointed out that he has taken on the role of “sweet judge” trying to give constructive criticism to the students without generating controversy.

In addition to her talent and friendliness before the cameras, the interpreter of “Bandit” has shared her best looks with the public and the second concert at “La Academia” was no exception, because in this one she showed off her figure in a tight outfit that she accompanied with a hat, her faithful accessory during each of her appearances with the public.

Ana Barbara’s look in “The Academy”. Photo: Instagram @anabarbaramusic

Ana Bárbara opted for a tight lace corset with transparencies that he accompanied with long gloves and under the same concept; Furthermore, she combined it with a pants in shades of blue with details that give the appearance of feathers and high waist to adjust the waist.

Uncomfortable looks of Ana Bárbara

Ana Bárbara has a long career in music and although she has taught style in each of her concerts, this time she decided to talk about the uncomfortable moments that some clothes make her go through during her participation as a judge of “The Academy”.

The singer, 51 years old, shared on his YouTube account a video where he gives the details of the first concert of the reality show from which a host of controversies arose. In it, she shows the reality behind the scenes and one of them is her uncomfortable wardrobe.

For the first concert interpreter of “I looked for it” she opted for a black leather set with which she molded her spectacular figure; however, he pointed out that this he squeezed her in the bust partarms, waist and legs.

“Not everything is hunky-dory,” said Ana Bárbara in her video showing more about how she prepares for each concert, as she has not ceased to surprise the public with her inspiring and elegant outfits.

