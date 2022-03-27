Ana Bárbara in a silver tailored suit that highlights her curves

The bandit performer not only captivates us with her beautiful voice, she also conveys her passion for fashion through the beautiful outfits she shares, like today when she appeared showing off her curves with a silver suit top and pants to the waist, a queen.

Ana Barbara she always impresses with her good taste in clothes, in addition to imposing her style, since she combines normal clothes and adapts them to cowgirls, adding hats or boots of that type. She today she appeared with a beautiful tailored suit.

This silver ensemble was made up of a long jacket with pockets, a corset-type top that revealed her charms, and high-waisted, flared pants that marked her curves mermaid This has been one of her best outfits so far, plus she added some accessories.

A brown hat and silver earrings. In the case of the first accessory, I think it should have been black or even silver, since the one she chose does not look bad, but if it detracts from the elegance of the rest of the garments, the rest was perfect.

Her hair was worn in a low bun, while her makeup included dark eyeshadow and black eyeliner. Let’s remember that Ana Barbara He has just released a duet single with Cristian Castro, which is being a success, so he did not hesitate to remember it in this publication with emotional words.

“From time to time I remember you and sadness accompanies me”, super intense and reflective today. Immediately her followers began to fill the comments section with many compliments and hearts, there is no doubt that they adore her.

Through his stories on social networks, he has shared how successful and the good results “From time to time” has had, since many of his followers have given themselves the task of promoting this single because of the quality of the song, it has charmed.

So far, these are the only news that the singer has shared on her social networks, although we certainly expect more news over the course of the week, since she divides her time between this project and being a judge on the program Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.

We will keep you informed, we are glad to see how this single that was already planned for a few years, has finally become a dream come true, and by the hand of one of the most outstanding artists that we all enjoy listening to.