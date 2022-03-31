Ana Bárbara is Ángela Aguilar’s aunt? What is the family bond between the two?

So good is their relationship, that in social media it was speculated if Ana Barbara she is the singer’s aunt Angela Aguilar.

And the doubts grew when the interpreter said in an interview that she has great affection for the young woman.

The blood ties between Ana Bárbara and the Águilars

On several occasions, the famous potosina publicly referred to Pepe Aguilar’s daughter as her niece.

However, Ángela stated that despite the respect towards the singer, neither of them has a blood relationship or any family ties, since it is an affectionate way of talking between the two.

The member of one of the two most important family dynasties of ranchera music, stated that she considers Ana Bárbara as a reference and a great influence on her career.

In addition to expressing her admiration for Ana Bárbara, she is grateful to her for taking her into account in one of her unreleased songs, “In reality”.

The interpreter of ‘Crazy’ She said she was very happy to hear a song written by her in an angelic voice like that of Angela.

“I love that she has interpreted a song of mine, that she sings it so beautifully and that she makes hearts dance and vibrate with healthy, good, loving music that is part of the legacy that I want to leave behind”

In conclusion, there are no blood ties between Ana Bárbara and Ángela Aguila, but both consider themselves as part of their family due to the great support and affection they have for each other; The judge of several reality shows added that she has known the granddaughter of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre since her adolescence.

Who is Ana Barbara’s family?

Ana Bárbara does have relatives in the Mexican show business.

The best known is his sister Esmeralda Ugalde, who debuted on Mexican television in The academy.

He started his career thanks to his talent and on several occasions he acknowledged that they have a distant relationship, but he attributes it to the age difference.

“Her [Ana Bárbara] she does not support me and has never supported me, La ‘Peque’ has her career, I admire her and love her very much; and I guess she’s very busy and that’s why we don’t see or talk to each other”.

Ana Bárbara also mentioned that they could not have a good relationship due to the age difference.

The other 52-year-old siblings from Potosina are: Viviana, Jacqueline, Altagracia, Marissa (RIP), Antero and Francisco

The oldest, Viviana, is also a singer and appeared with Lucia Méndez in Siempre en Domingo. She participated with Ricardo Rocha in “The most beautiful Ranchera”.

He is still in the music industry.

In 2001 Ana Bárbara suffered a tragedy when her sister Marissa Ugalde died in a car accident at the age of 26.

The talent of the Ugalde is to be recognized, Francisco stood out as a performer and composer. Some of his greatest hits are “Shipwreck in my bed”, “Forbidden fruit” and “When I leave”. It is said that he has not spoken to Ana Bárbara for five years.

Antero Ugalde Jr is a singer and since 2017 he launched himself as a soloist in the norteño genre after leaving the group “The Elected” in which Francisco also participated.