Ana Bárbara is seen in sexy underwear when putting on her dress

Pleasing his followers Ana Barbara He was seen very sensual in his recent publications of Instagram. Wearing black latex stockings and a wide emerald green dress, the singer wore her sexy underwear, while elements of her team prepared her to record some promos.

The group queen He hasn’t stopped working, and recently he showed up at the Weho Pride Parade of West Hollywood with great success. At 51 years old, she keeps herself in excellent shape, and so she shows it by posing in photos and videos, wearing many sexy outfits.

After his participation in the reality show “I have talent, a lot of talent” Ana Bárbara has traveled to Mexico, because now he will work as a critic in the television program “The academy”, which in 2022 celebrates 20 years. She is very excited about the project, and on her social networks she invited the public to follow this search for musical talents.

