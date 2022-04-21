Ana Bárbara joins the trend of showing underwear

Ana Barbara is a Mexican singer who has marked the era of grupera music with hits like “Bandido” and “Lo busqué”, becoming one of the most recognized artists of the 2000s, who in addition to leaving musical hits that many remember, also imposed trend with his clothing such as hip jeans, cowboy boots and fringed garments.

Trends that little by little have been taking over the most chic street style of 2022, as we have witnessed the return of fringed vests and hip jeans that immediately lead us to remember the most popular nostalgic fashion trend of the 90s and 2000, among which is also the trend to carry the underwear on the outside, which the singer from San Luis Potosí has ​​already put to the test and looked like a diva while doing it.



Photo: Instagram @anabarbaramusic

The trend of showing underwear is stronger than ever, giving any look a more powerful and seductive look that we really love. expose the rinner opa It is a phenomenon that sweeps the spring trends (from fine thongs to pieces with elastic with a more sporty touch), a theory that has already been confirmed by various celebrities and firms such as Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein, a brand that, by the way, extolled this trend at the beginning of the nineties, with iconic models like Kate Moss.

The look with which Ana Bárbara set a trend by showing her underwear

Through Instagram, the singer shared with her almost 3 million followers a carousel of photographs that drove her fans crazy and more than one fashionista at heart, because Ana Barbara He left everyone speechless with his look, with which he looked sexier than ever.

The singer often teaches style with her outfits of impact and outfits with which she appears as a judge in the program “I have a lot of talent”, and this time was no exception, because Ana Barbara She fell in love with her fans by wearing a colorful outfit with neon tones, which were key to not going unnoticed.



Photo: Instagram @anabarbaramusic

In addition, he confirmed that carrying the underwear visible is a trend that we can show off with great style, since the singer wore neon yellow cargo pants, which exposed her underwear pink, which combined perfectly with her animal print bralette and a green jacket. This also confirms that the use of the bralette as a top is still in maximum trend.

A look that was perfectly combined, including the shoes that were the icing on the cake, since Ana Barbara She chose to add stilettos in the same color as her underwear.



Photo: Instagram @anabarbaramusic

On the other hand, she wore a high braid, a hairstyle that is part of the 2022 hair style trends, as well as golden accessories that added points to her look. To seal her outfit with a flourish, she wore makeup that gave her a seductive look by placing sparkles of gold glitter and nude lipstick with a touch of gloss.



Photo: Instagram @anabarbaramusic

Bonus tips: You can choose to show only one garment with lingerie dye: either the bralette or the edge of the thong or panty. If you wear a bralette top, you can accompany it with a jacket with a light texture. When using neon tones, you can also choose just one and combine it with neutral tones such as white or black; denim garments are also perfect.

