Ana Bárbara more elegant than ever; she falls in love with a fiery red dress | Special: Instagram

Mexican singer, Ana Barbarapublished a pose through his social networks in which he appeared looking more elegant than ever decked out in a fiery red dress which accentuated her statuesque figure.

Ana Bárbara dressed in a sophisticated red satin mermaid dress with a deep V-neck and batwing sleeves made by American fashion designer Michael Costello which she complemented with high sandals with thin straps.

The renowned 51-year-old interpreter from Potosí squandered her matchless beauty showing off her long brown hair in soft waves with a parting in the middle and metallic makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

Since March, Ana Barbara, graces the panel of judges for the new season of the hit reality show ” Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” along with Pepe Garza, Don Cheto, Carolina Ross and Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki” that airs from Monday to Wednesday on Estrella TV.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, used to captivate the Hispanic audience in each broadcast of the television program dressed in classic, bold, dramatic and avant-garde outfits from renowned fashion designers.

The Gruper Queen is one of the most important musical exponents of the Mexican regional genre and has managed to remain current throughout his extensive artistic career with his excellent talent, his unmistakable voice and his charismatic personality.

She is one of the most acclaimed performers in the music industry, in 2021 she released the singles “Amor y Veneno”, “Mala Racha” and a new version of “Fruta Prohibida” and recently released “Nobody will see me cry” and the duet with Cristian Castro “From time to time.”

Ana Barbara was presented for the first time alone at the National Auditorium on May 8 and delighted his ardent fans with his greatest musical hits and new singles with his Pedazos de Mi Alma Tour 2022 at the “Coloso de Reforma”.

The former beauty queen from Potosí is a female reference of the grupero genre and during his almost three decades of career in the music industry, he has managed to place dozens of his own singles on the main popularity charts of Billboard magazine in the United States.