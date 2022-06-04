Ana Bárbara shows even her tonsils showing off her shapely legs | Special: Instagram

Mexican singer, Ana Barbarapublished a daring pose on her social networks in which she appears dressed in a teddy coat that exposed her shapely legs and she showed even her tonsils hugging her inseparable guitar.

Ana Bárbara announced that she will perform next June 5 at the WeHo Pride Musical Festival in the city of West Hollywood with a photograph in which she can be seen wearing a voluminous gray furry coatdiscreet accessories and a black hat.

The renowned 51-year-old interpreter from Potosí squandered her incomparable beauty and coquetry showing off her long brown hair in soft waves and metallic makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

Ana Barbara used to delight his admirers with his praised poses in which she appears showing off her statuesque figure clad in classic, bold, dramatic and avant-garde outfits from renowned fashion designers.

The former beauty queen of Potosí is a female referent of the group genre and during his almost three decades of career in the music industry, he has managed to place dozens of his own singles on the main popularity charts of Billboard magazine in the United States.

She is one of the most acclaimed performers in the music industry, in 2021 she released the singles “Amor y Veneno”, “Mala Racha” and a new version of “Fruta Prohibida” and recently released “No one will see me cry” and the duet with Cristian Castro “From time to time”.

Ana Barbara he performed for the first time alone at the National Auditorium on May 8 and conquered the public by interpreting his greatest musical hits and his new singles with his Pedazos de Mi Alma Tour 2022 at the “Coloso de Reforma”.

The Gruper Queen graces the panel of judges for the new season of the reality show ” Tengo Talento Mucho Talento” along with Pepe Garza, Don Cheto, Carolina Ross and Luis Alfonso Partida “El Yaki” that airs from Monday to Wednesday on Estrella TV.

The singer-songwriter from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí is one of the most important musical exponents of the Mexican regional genre and has managed to remain current throughout his extensive artistic career with his excellent talent, his unmistakable voice and his charismatic personality.