Ana Bárbara wants to become a photo model for María Levy

For: Erik Solis MAY. 25. 2022

Ana Bárbara shared her admiration for María Levy

Ana Bárbara has always made public the great love she feels for Mariana Levy’s children -Paula, Emilio and María-, and whom she cared for since they were children, after the death of the soap opera actress.

For her part, the interpreter of ‘Bandido’ celebrated that Talina Fernández, the grandmother of the young women, decided to pose without clothes at 77 years of age just as God brought her into the world.

“I love her! Let her get naked!… and let María invite me to get naked too and I’ll find out… I already said!”, he said in an interview for a television show show.

In a meeting with the press, Ana Barbara He said that he feels the concern of becoming a model for Maria Levy, who has opted for photography, focused on art.

“Seriously speaking, I think there is always a noble cause to show the beautiful body that is that of women, and I speak in general, I speak of mine, which I like a lot, but I think that, if it is for a message, a cause with a message beyond and noble, is worth it”.

Ana Bárbara defended Talina Fernández’s decision and stressed that in the case of María, she will not have any problem. “Also if she wants you… and Maria is a queen.” Next, we show you the type of content that María works on her social networks: