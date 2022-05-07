Ana Bárbara’s brother could testify against her

In the last days, Jose Manuel Figueroa not only revealed that he will take legal action against Ana Barbara; but he assured that it is already collecting evidence and even witnesses to help him prove that he is the true author of the song ‘Forbidden Fruit’: “I keep gathering witnesses, musicians who played on the recordings, receipts… because they are not registered in Inndautor with their voice”, he said in an audio that he sent to the First Hand program

Now, it transpired that among the possible witnesses that Joan Sebastian’s son has been able to gather is a member of the Ugalde family, who would also be willing to testify against the ‘group queen.

In the same program, José Manuel pointed out that his demand will be joined one of the brothers of the famousalthough he did not give names: “One of the most important witnesses I have, his brother, is attached to my lawsuit, so I am waiting“, he added. However, the entertainment journalist Chamonic revealed that it could be nothing more and nothing less than Poncho UgaldeAltagracia’s younger brother, real name of the artist.