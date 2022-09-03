Ana Blanco, the eternal face of the ‘Telediario’

On September 15, 1990, he made his debut at the Newscast of Spanish Television an unknown face then for the hearing. Ana Isabel Blanco López stood before the cameras of the public television news program to give information about the Gulf War, which at that time was in full swing. When the journalist debuted in the informative space, Felipe González had not yet completed a full year of his third term as head of the Government. 32 years later in which Spain has changed its president up to four times, the Biscayan communicator has announced that she is leaving the Newscast after some exhaustion after three decades linked to this format.

The great success of Ana Blanco, and more so in times when the different social networks and pseudo informative web pages have become the XXL magnifying glass for slips and technical specialists at the moment of activating the fan of dirt, is to have built a career without stains, without outbursts and making discretion one of his flags, something that has resulted in a constant increase in his credibility. The journalist has always been a great guardian of her private life, with a commendable hermeticism in these times that have given her the image of a credible and truthful woman, two essential seals to lead any informative space that is provided.

Blanco has always rowed in favor of the work, becoming, without noise or artifice, one of the basic pillars of the public channel which he arrived at after gaining experience on Telemadrid (with Agustín Bravo as a partner) and Canal Sur, also on radio, in the 40 Main in Bilbao, before appearing in the casting of the corporation. In these three decades, the 61-year-old Biscayan has not only managed to become a benchmark for news in practically all its versions, but has also shown her versatility with the coverage of major events – the health crisis due to covid or the Russian invasion of Ukraine are two recent examples – the conduct of debates and election nights, and interviews with prominent personalities.

The communicator, who before enrolling in Journalism had studied Pedagogy, began to walk on Spanish Television two weeks before the Julia Roberts and Richard Gere film was presented, P retty Woman and in these more than three decades she has put together her own film with total fidelity to the chain that opted for her and successfully surviving the different changes of government.

His formula is based on the seriousness of his work and a credibility that he has been building embracing the secrecy of his private life, knowing how to avoid information about his personal facet and raising to the altar the maxim of the profession that says that the journalist is never the protagonist of the news. Unlike others and other communicators of the 21st century, Ana Blanco takes great care of her personal life, moving away from exposure on social networks and carefully selecting the public events that she attends, which are very few. Not even the many awards that she has won, more than twenty, have changed the roadmap of one of the journalists who has told her audience the most events after more than 7,400 news programs presented.

One of the evidences of the care with which Blanco has protected her intimate facet is the little information that is known about her away from her natural habitat on television sets. According to the portal vanity , her partner, with whom she has not had children, is Juan Carlos Bolland, managing partner and co-founder of Comco, a communication company. Bolland was a financial journalist at Expansion Canal Plus, CNN+ and Market and has a law degree from the University of Deusto.

Her father was a worker and her mother a housewife while her two brothers are journalists like her. A lover of singer-songwriters such as Pablo Milanés, Cecilia or Serrat, of golf and crime novels –her favorite author is Donna Leon–, Ana Blanco has turned her image with bangs into one of the icons of current television and that, those who they know well, they assure that it hides a very funny woman. Perhaps in her next professional projects, we will learn more about the quintessential face of Newscast .