Ana Brenda Contreras confesses that she has taken refuge in the exercise after love disappointments

Ana Brenda Contreras / Mexico Agency

Actress Ana Brenda Contreras confessed that she is enjoying being single, so beyond focusing on finding a partner, she is still focused on complying with the exercise discipline that she adopted in the pandemic.

During her meeting with the press on the red carpet of the series All blood, the artist assured that now more than ever she is enjoying exercising, because as you will remember, after her breakup with Iván Sánchez, she has not had any more romances.

“Since I don’t have children or I’m married or anything, I said ‘I’m going to start exercising’, for the first time I was able to have the discipline to exercise, I had never done weights in my life, I started lifting weights, and I think that my body changed a lot, my health changed a lot, my discipline. I already lost a little bit of weight because I spent it in a forum and because they also told me ‘lower it a little’, but I assumed it with a lot of responsibility, “said Ana Brenda.

After the question of the reporters about whether she plans to change something in her life to have a partner or become a mother, the interpreter replied: “No, it is that these things are not planned, they happen, if it appears, then great, more than happy, if No, well, to enjoy life, well, what am I going to do? Then, like this, what do I do? It’s that if I tell you I would like to, well, it doesn’t appear”.

Finally, Contreras stated that despite the fact that telenovelas catapulted his career, for now he rules out starring in a project of this type again.

“I really love melodrama, I love it and I was nostalgic and I missed it a lot, and people said to me ‘please, do something!’, and I think that melodrama is something that I adore with all my heart, I owe it a lot and I enjoy doing it, but the times for this type of project are very demanding,” he explained.