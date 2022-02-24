Ana Clauda Talancón reveals the reason why she canceled her wedding

Ana Claudia Talancón / Mexico Agency

Ana Claudia Talancón told the reason that led her to cancel her wedding with Alejandro Lopart, despite the fact that the couple announced that they had engaged in marriage at the end of 2021.

A few days after it transpired that the actress postponed her marriage indefinitely after two years of romantic relationship, now it is Ana Claudia herself who confesses the details that led her to make this decision.

“No, not at all, not at all (we are done), in fact, here it is, with my whole family, the future… no, what happens is that we are not in a hurry because we both have a lot of work right now and why run if it is forever, I prefer to dedicate myself and give myself the time, to enjoy it”.

When talking about her engagement ring, the protagonist of the series “Soy tu fan” commented: “That’s right! (it’s nice) One day I’ll tell you! (how did he give it to me), because apart from that the stone is the color of my eyes”

Ana Claudia Talancón with a partner (Alejandro Lapart) / Agencia México

And talking about jewelry, Ana Claudia could not help speaking about the controversy regarding whether Belinda should return the engagement ring to Christian Nodal or not.

“I am of the idea that, if he watered it, that he keep it, and if she watered it, that he return it. If they broke up because he misbehaved with her, let her go on vacation and forget it,” he stated.

Finally, the artist also said she was happy with the way her colleague and friend Juan Pablo Medina coped with the disease that led to the amputation of one of his limbs.

“He has had an incredible attitude to get ahead, we have it for a long time, and he will continue doing everything,” he concluded.

