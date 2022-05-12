Ana Claudia Talancón reacts to her breakup and will still seek to become a mother

Ana Claudia Talancón / Mexico Agency

The actress Ana Claudia Talacón was honest with the press after announcing that she will seek to become a mother through adoption.

After meeting with the media in Mexico City, the artist revealed that for now she is looking at all the options to debut as a mother.

“I will give you the news when everything has been closed. This year I am working very hard to be able to really specify everything next year, the separate process takes time. The most beautiful thing is that as soon as I spoke about this, people have come closer and the doors of the options that I have had have been opened to me a lot, when I thought that my option was one, now I realize that there are many options, “he explained. .

Because in some media the possibility was left open that Ana could adopt in the United States, the artist stated that she wants her son or daughter to have the same nationality. “I would like it to be a Mexican baby, definitely, as soon as I thought about it that I started with this idea, for some years, they have to know at least in whose hands they are leaving the lives of these little ones.”

Later, the actress confessed that after several failed attempts she made this decision, so now she is very sure of the decision she made. “I’ve been looking for it since before, it just hasn’t happened. What happens is that I have had to be the mother of many people in my life and there I have also covered a lot of my desire to be a mother, but I could have been a mother from a very young age. In Mexico there are so many children without parents, abandoned.

Likewise, the interpreter stated that she is not closed to the idea of ​​only having a child, because given the case, she would not rule out adopting twins or friends. “I would not like the truth, if they were brothers, to separate them. I would love for it to be a baby or a newborn baby”

However, when coming to the subject of her love life, because a few months ago she canceled her wedding plans with the architect Alejandro Lopart, the actress did not want to say if she plans to return the engagement ring or not.

Ana Claudia Talancón with a partner (Alejandro Lapart) / Agencia México

“Because I don’t plan to talk about that right now. I feel very calm about talking about it, but not as to whether my partner, whether the ring, whether I have already cracked, whether I already have a girlfriend or boyfriend, ”she said with a nervous smile.

Finally, when asked if she confirmed that their relationship continues, Ana Claudia only said: “I do not confirm anything or deny anything.”

