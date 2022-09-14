Ana de Armas, a Hollywood diva on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Blonde’

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

what of Anne of Arms not from this planet. The actress of Cuban origin is living her moment of maximum splendor to such an extent that she has become the artist with the most expectation of the moment. Wherever she goes, she always manages to be the protagonist and the critics are always in her favor. But it is not a simple coincidence, but rather it has been the result of a great deal of work in recent years and, now, finally, she is being recognized as she really deserves.

It has been since he became the new marilyn monroe in the wake of the movie ‘Blonde’ that the 34-year-old collected such success. Playing an icon is not easy, but the critics confirm it: Ana de Armas has nailed it. And not only during the audiovisual, but also in her different public appearances and especially in the red carpets, where he always winks at the star of the star system Hollywood.

Again, he has done it again. This time during the premiere of the media biopic in Los Angeles in which he has appeared with a dazzling sequined dress in gold and silver Louis Vuitton that evokes William Travilla’s iconic white dress that our dear Marilyn wore in the movie ‘Temptation lives’.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff – Getty Images

We all remember that scene where Monroe held her skirt against the New York wind, it’s movie industry history. Well, although Ana de Armas’ wink has been subtle, it is impossible not to remember her.

The Cuban chose a spectacular design of halter neck and ‘V’ neckline very pronounced like that of the Hollywood star. He differed from this, mainly, by his Mermaid cut. A super flattering model that further emphasized her marked curves and with which she pays an ode to the feminine silhouette. Something that also defined Monroe’s style.

Of course, being completely embroidered by metallic sequins It is also another of the differential points with the original, but in this way, the artist followed in the footsteps of the character she brings to life in the audiovisual, while marking her own personal essence in a more modernized and current version.