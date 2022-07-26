Ana de Armas, a year of love with her boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis

Two years have passed since confinement paralyzed the lives of half the planet.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas became the star couple of the moment: they walked hand in hand, always with their masks, and even the actress struck up a friendship with Affleck’s children. However, things got complicated and the couple announced their separation in early 2021. Just a few days ago the actress confessed that the most “horrible” thing about that courtship was lto tireless persecution of the press.

It took five months for the new name of a possible new romance for Ana de Armas to jump to the headlines.

It was June of last year when the press began to speculate about the courtship of the Cuban actress with the Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. Ben Affleck, for his part, had already resumed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, with whom precisely this weekend he said yes, I do.

How Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis met

A source close to the couple told Page Six that the lovebirds met through a group of mutual friends.

“They met through friends. He is based in Austin, but divides his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has spent a lot of time with Ana before she left for Mallorca in May to shoot her new movie,” he said. June of last year, so their relationship would have started shortly after her breakup with the actor from Pearl Harbour.

The actress of the unforgettable The intership was in June 2021 in Mallorca shooting The Gray Man, the most expensive movie on Netflix, along with other stars such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page. It premiered last week.

Furthermore, the employer I would have already introduced Ana de Armas to her family, so their relationship would be more than consolidated.

Their first kiss in public came at the end of the yearin December 2021, when it became clear that the couple no longer hid their love. He is 38 years old and she is 34.

Who is Paul Boukadakis?

Boukadakis was the co-founder and CEO of Wheel, a company that was acquired by Tinder in 2017.

In this way, Paul became the vice president of Tinder where he continues to work to create new content, such as the Swipe Night platform.