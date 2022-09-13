Ana de Armas, absolute inspiration with a striped tailored suit

Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck and goodbye to Los Angeles

Ana de Armas dazzles as the cover of ELLE USA magazine

Since it came to light that the great and iconic Marilyn Monroe would be embodied by Anne of Arms in the film ‘Blonde‘, the actress has become one of the celebrities that generates the most expectation at the international level. Every time the artist’s attendance at any type of event is confirmed, the wait becomes eternal. What look will she surprise us with this time? Will he wink at the American? Will she get over herself again? There are many questions and expectations that we ask ourselves before she appears in front of the cameras, but when she gets to the act, she always manages to leave us speechless.

The actress of Cuban origin attended the Deauville American Film Festival -act that pays homage to film productions made in the USA- to celebrate the dinner of the biopic of Marilyn Monroe along with other members of the team as the director of the film, Andrew Dominik, or Dede Gardner. A special event in which she, once again, became the best dressed with her style proposal.

Ana de Armas managed to outperform herself once again and conquered us with a set created as a result of a stripe print tailored suit that screamed inspiration and trend in equal parts.

Francois G DurandGetty Images

Francois G DurandGetty Images

Signed by Céline, the outfit was made, first of all, from a classic gray wool twill jacket with fine contrasting white horizontal stripes that was worn completely open to detract from its seriousness. Under this, she wore a basic black tank top that she wore inside her pants. Piece that matches the jacket, with a super high waist and straight leg with slightly flared hem that stylized her silhouette perfectly.

As for the footwear, the bottom of the trousers makes it difficult to see clearly which option the celebrity. Although we imagine that he would opt for black heels betting on the safe side.

If it stands out, for example, the radiant Diamond necklace that peeks out of her cleavage and manages to give the outfits a very glamorous essence perfect for the occasion.

Now we just have to wait to see what next style bet the actress will surprise us with and to see the popular film that will be released next september 28 on Netflix.