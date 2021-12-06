Ana De Armas again alongside Chris Evans in Ghosted

Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in Apple’s new action-adventure movie Ghosted, according to Deadline. Recall that Johansson left the project amicably due to scheduling conflicts. The film was developed by Skydance with the production of David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Chris Evans, who is expected to star in the film opposite de Armas and starred with her in Knives Out, will also be the film’s producer. De Armas will also executive produce alongside writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Apple acquired the project over the summer. The film is described as a romantic action-adventure story. The change of actresses comes due to plans to start shooting in February, which ended up in conflict with Johansson’s schedule. Ellison suggested de Armas replace her due to her recent leading roles in films like Knives Out and No Time To Die. He also starred with Evans and Ryan Gosling before, in the Joe & Anthony Russo-directed The Gray Man for Netflix. She is also currently in talks to play the lead in the upcoming John Wick spin-off, Dancer.

Ana De Armas, new success alongside Chris Evans?

Scheduling is a major cause of switches in any film, and this case is no exception. The addition of De Armas will still give the film a strong chance of success, especially considering the success of the last time she shared the screen with Evans.

Skydance has had some recent hits, like the film with Chris Pratt The Tomorrow War is Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse, and has hired Victoria Mahoney to direct The Old Guard 2 for Netflix. Apple, along with Ghosted, has a few more titles on the way, such as CODA, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Swan Song, and Finch. Alongside these will be Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation and Ridley Scott’s Kitbag.