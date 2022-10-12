Ana de Armas agrees with Carlota Casiraghi that this is the trending hair color for fall and winter

This fall-winter 2022 2023 hair trends offer us various cuts and colors. And among all of them, brown hair is one of the best options to give your hair a new life in autumn. Also, there is a wide range of possibilities to join this brunette trend. The key to its being this season’s favorite shade is that it is the perfect shade for women whose base color is light brown or dark blonde, but also for brunettes who want to lighten their color a bit. A versatile and very flattering change of look for everyone. Ana de Armas has been the last to join him, darkening her base color a little and giving it a lighter touch through reflections. To know all the keys to her hair, Eduardo Sánchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Sánchez reveals all the secrets of his hair.

“Anne wears a deep chocolate brown, with golden-honey highlightswhich give her light and go very well with her green eyes” the expert tells us. It is one of the most requested shades in the salon, and the one that many celebrities are betting on. In her most natural version like Carlota Casiraghi, until this option for those who want to give that lighter touch of light through highlights in a more or less subtle way, like Jennifer López.

gtres

“It is very much in line with the trends, since this autumn-winter deep tones will be worn, less contrasted than past seasons, with more subtle reflections” Eduardo tells us. “Currently, the range that ranges from medium browns to deep browns, to the darkest black and bright and even copper, which is coming back strong” he adds.

The options within this range of chestnuts are very wide, it is about customizing according to what you are looking for and what best suits each skin type. Here we will find from brown tones with honey reflections, like Ana’s, to colder reflections for those who do not want to say goodbye to the blonde completely.

One more change that convinces us that it is the most requested hair color in salons, as confirmed by Eduardo Sánchez. And another of the good parts of choosing chestnut as an option for this fall, is that you make sure to space out your visits to the hairdresser. The reason? This color requires less maintenance than a blonde.and gives more possibility to let natural hair grow for a longer time, and as Eduardo points out, avoid that marked root that we always run away from.