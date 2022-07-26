Ana de Armas among the most anticipated of the Venice Film Festival

The Cuban Ana de Armas will be among the actresses who will walk the red carpet of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, along with other luminaries of the seventh art that are highly anticipated according to international media reports today.

Among those who will focus the spotlight as they pass through the Festival’s catwalk are Penélope Cruz, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert and Mónica Bellucci, as well as actors Timothée Challamet, Hugh Jackman, Harry Styles and Adam Driver, according to the agency. Eph.

The 79th Mostra will be held between August 31 and September 10 on the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded ninety years ago, an event that will mark this edition. The films in competition and the lineup of stars that will attend the famous film festival have been unveiled this Tuesday at a press conference.

Ana de Armas, who has shown signs of a spectacular transformation to embody the character of Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde, is one of the most anticipated stars this edition. Her film, which will also feature actor Adrien Brody, is one of the candidates for the Golden Lion award presented by the contest.

The premiere of the film produced by the Netflix platform is based on the novel by the American writer Joyce Carol Oates and its premiere was postponed last year. De Armas plays the most famous blonde in Hollywood directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford).

Born and educated in Cuba, the actress began her career in Spain before coming of age, thanks to directors such as Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón (A rose from France2006), although the character to whom he owes his greatest popularity is that of Carolina, one of the main characters in the series. The intership.

Ana de Armas: how she went from being “the one from the boarding school” to Marilyn Monroe in 10 years

Pushed by the crisis in the sector in Spain, it looked for new opportunities in the US market. After her arrival in Hollywood she became the new “Bond girl”, of the James Bond franchise, and she has achieved Golden Globe nomination for Knives Outwhose sequel is already in production for Netflix.

Meanwhile, Penélope Cruz has this edition with two films: in the margins, directed by Juan Diego Botto, and The Immensita from the Italian Emanuele Crialese, adds Efe.

Her husband, Javier Bardem, also seems to be visiting the Italian festival with comedian Chris Rock for look at mea short film out of competition directed by Sally Potter.

Timothée Chalamet is another of this summer’s most anticipated stars, along with actresses Taylor Russell and Clöeh Sevigny and the rest of the cast of Bones and Allthe film by Luca Guadagnino, and one of the festival’s favorite films.

A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe

In addition to Huppert (for The Syndicalist), Belluci (Siccita) and Blanchett (Tar), the cast of veteran artists that are expected is completed with actresses of the stature of Sigourney Weaver (Master Gardener) and Tilda Swinton (The Eternal Daughter).

Actress Olivia Wilde attends as director for Don’t Worry Darlingwhich will be attended by its two protagonists, the singer and actor Harry Styles and the actress Florence Pugh, highlights the Spanish medium.

Efe/OnCuba.