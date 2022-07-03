Ana de Armas and 13 other actresses who have been Marilyn Monroe
BaronGetty Images
In the new adaptation of Blonde, In Joyce Carol Oates’ historical novel, which premieres on Netflix on September 23, Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, bringing the actress to life in a fictionalized version of her life. But this film is not the first time the Hollywood icon has been immortalized on screen. While some projects explore Monroe’s status as her sex symbol, others focus on the struggles she endured before and during her stardom. Here are 13 actresses who have helped preserve Monroe’s legacy and history.
Advertising – Continue reading below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below