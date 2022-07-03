Entertainment

Ana de Armas and 13 other actresses who have been Marilyn Monroe

    In the new adaptation of Blonde, In Joyce Carol Oates’ historical novel, which premieres on Netflix on September 23, Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe, bringing the actress to life in a fictionalized version of her life. But this film is not the first time the Hollywood icon has been immortalized on screen. While some projects explore Monroe’s status as her sex symbol, others focus on the struggles she endured before and during her stardom. Here are 13 actresses who have helped preserve Monroe’s legacy and history.

Goodbye, Norma Jean is a 1976 biographical film chronicling Monroe’s rise to stardom. Misty Rowe portrays the actress during Monroe’s transition from Norma Jean, Monroe’s birth name she used throughout her teens, to Marilyn Monroe, the star audiences came to know and love.

Insignificance try to imagine what would happen if a physics professor, a Hollywood star, her husband, a baseball star, and a senator were together in a New York hotel room. These characters are a clear representation of Albert Einstein, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and Joseph McCarthy, but the film never explicitly states that these characters are their real-life counterparts. The film is made to parody the political and celebrity culture of the 1950s, as well as to give a quirky perspective on the famous people of the time. Theresa Russell plays a familiar-looking, soft-spoken Hollywood actress in a white halter-neck dress.

Susan Griffiths, who has represented the actress of Whit skirts and being crazy on screen 12 times, she might be Marilyn Monore’s most credited actress. She not only played Monroe in the 1991 telefilm Marilyn and Mebut also in three different television series: Through time, The chosen ones Y Timecop.

In 1984, the music video for “Material Girl” was a pop culture sensation and was nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards. In particular, in the clip, Madonna recreates the moment of Marilyn Monroe’s pink dress in her number of Gentlemen prefer blondes “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friends.”

The acclaimed biopic for television Norm Jean Y Marilyn explores the duality of the actress’s past as Norma Jean and her present as Marilyn Monroe. Mira Sorvino plays the icon at the peak of her career.

Ashley Judd is Sorvino’s counterpart in Norm Jean Y Marilyn, playing the younger version of Monroe, Norma Jean. She and Sorvino were both nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for the film.

The new 2022 film is not the first time that a version of Blonde de Oates is brought to the screen. Blondethe 2001 two-episode miniseries, based on the book of the same name, starred Poppy Montgomery as Marilyn.

Michelle Williams’s Monroe in My week with Marilyn is probably the most critically acclaimed performance on this list. Williams received Oscar and BAFTA nominations for her portrayal of her actress.

Following in Madonna’s footsteps, Blake Lively played Monroe in a dress similar to the one the actress from Gentlemen prefer blondes led in the 1953 film. This dream sequence of the CW hit gossip-girl has Lively’s character, Serena van der Woodson, imagine herself as the actress as the series’ male leads dance alongside her.

Catherine Hicks stars as Monroe in this 1980s telefilm that focuses on Monroe’s journey to stardom, as well as her relationship with her agent, Johnny Hyde, and her three husbands: James Dougherty, Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller.

In this 2011 political miniseries chronicling the history of the Kennedy family, Charlotte Sullivan plays Monroe during her affair with President John F. Kennedy.

Kelli Garner plays Monroe in the miniseries The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, which recounts Monroe’s family life, specifically his relationship with his mother Gladys Pearl Baker (Susan Sarandon). Garner admitted to Vanity Fair that she was not the biggest fan of the late actress, but felt that “every young actress has a little bit of Marilyn inside of her.”

In the 1998 telefilm the sinatra clanBarbra Niven portrayed Monroe in a small supporting role that hinted at the actress’s romance with Kennedy, as well as her involvement with Hollywood socialites.

Cuban Ana de Armas intends to become the perfect embodiment of Marilyn Monroe in Blondewhich will arrive on Netflix on September 23 of this year.

