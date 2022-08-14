Ana de Armas and a strong confession about her breakup with Ben Affleck: “There was no escape”

the moment you live Anne of Arms It couldn’t be better, not only professionally but also personally. Due to her good time in the industry, the actress became one of the most requested by the main portals, and in her last interview she talked about how her breakup with Ben Affleck.

One of the things that caused the most anguish to Anne of Arms and that he expressed in an interview with Elle, in addition to having separated from Jennifer Lopez’s current husband, is the fact that the press had become extremely invasive regarding that issue.





It is for this reason that the young artist decided to move from Los Angeles to New York to try to avoid the media, and apparently it worked: “It was very good for me. Going through that paparazzi attention confirmed my thinking on the subject: ‘This is not a place to reside.’ Everything became very intense. there was no escape“, he commented.

Another of the things that greatly eased his life was the fact that he had moved away from social networks, something that is not easy at all for many Hollywood stars: “I deleted my Twitter account many years ago and I don’t post much on Instagram“, he added.





The relationship between Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleck It was brief but intense, and the break was confirmed in January 2021. The interpreters met during the recording set of “Aguas Profundas”, a film in which they shared the screen and in which they had the opportunity to generate a strong love bond. .