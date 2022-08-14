Entertainment

Ana de Armas and a strong confession about her breakup with Ben Affleck: “There was no escape”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

the moment you live Anne of Arms It couldn’t be better, not only professionally but also personally. Due to her good time in the industry, the actress became one of the most requested by the main portals, and in her last interview she talked about how her breakup with Ben Affleck.

One of the things that caused the most anguish to Anne of Arms and that he expressed in an interview with Elle, in addition to having separated from Jennifer Lopez’s current husband, is the fact that the press had become extremely invasive regarding that issue.


It is for this reason that the young artist decided to move from Los Angeles to New York to try to avoid the media, and apparently it worked: “It was very good for me. Going through that paparazzi attention confirmed my thinking on the subject: ‘This is not a place to reside.’ Everything became very intense. there was no escape“, he commented.

Another of the things that greatly eased his life was the fact that he had moved away from social networks, something that is not easy at all for many Hollywood stars: “I deleted my Twitter account many years ago and I don’t post much on Instagram“, he added.


read also

Bernard Scotti

Jennifer Lopez tells the most intimate details of her life in this Netflix documentary

The relationship between Anne of Arms Y Ben Affleck It was brief but intense, and the break was confirmed in January 2021. The interpreters met during the recording set of “Aguas Profundas”, a film in which they shared the screen and in which they had the opportunity to generate a strong love bond. .

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

the actress who has become an icon

3 mins ago

The real reason Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens ended their relationship

9 mins ago

Tom Cruise works on 4 projects with Christopher McQuarrie, among which there is also a musical

15 mins ago

Will former Viking Katheryn Winnick join the cast of House of the Dragon?

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button