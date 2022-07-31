Ana de Armas and Arturo Sandoval meet in New York

The Cuban actress Anne of Arms and the famous Caribbean trumpeter Arturo Sandoval Arocha met in New York City, where they also met the director Andrew Dominik, who precisely directs Blondethe new movie in which De Armas plays the mythical Marilyn Monroe.

“With Andrew Dominik the director of the film Blonde and my dear friend Ana De Armas. Right now!!!”, Sandoval wrote on his official Instagram account, where he also shared the photo that immortalizes the meeting of these successful Cuban artists.

In the snapshot, the actress The Gray Man He wore a simple blue dress, while Dominik opted for a discreet long-sleeved black shirt and the Cuban musician for a more colorful garment. The publication has generated many reactions and comments.

Among the most relevant messages stands out the Cuban comedian Yubrán Luna: “Luckily you are here, yes, I am proud that we are Cubans, a hug Arturo.” “Friendship and love is everything”, “blessings to those illustrious Cubans”, “Sandoval should make the music for Ana’s next film”, affirmed other users of the social network.

The last few weeks have been busy for the talented Cuban actress, because in addition to the upcoming premiere of Blonde, performs all the tours and publicity campaigns that correspond to the film by the Russo brothers in which he shares a poster with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page.

Precisely at the premiere of the feature film in London, De Armas dazzled his followers with a metallic garment, similar to the one she wore to the premiere in Los Angeles where she also garnered attention and headlines in the main entertainment media.

The Gray Manwhich tells the story of a CIA agent, played by Gosling, had its launch on July 14 last. After the important moment, De Armas, who plays the character of Dani Miranda, reflected on the way he had to prepare for the filmloaded with action scenes.

“I still run like a chicken. But I want to thank the incredible stunt team that helped train and prepare me for this incredibly demanding role. I couldn’t have done it without you. In addition, we had a great time, ”the Cuban wrote on her social networks.

While, the first trailer for Blonde It was released just a few days ago by the Netflix streaming platform. On the opportunity to represent Monroe, considered one of the most iconic actresses in American cinema, the Caribbean artist said that it had been a privilege and she highlighted the possibility of working alongside accomplished actors Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

For his part, Sandoval recently made headlines in Spain, after perform at the prestigious Vitoria Jazz Festivalwhere he performed emblematic songs from his repertoire, including the piece “Timba de la Buena”, a tribute to the roots of Cuban music.

“The teacher Arturo Sandoval this afternoon in Mendi has been to frame. The legend of Latin jazz has given us an evening full of virtuosity, emotion and much, much good vibes. We have no proof, but we also have no doubts that we have lived an unforgettable night,” the event organizers said in a tweet.

