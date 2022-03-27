Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck: chronology of a romance that was born during the filming of “Deep Waters” | deep-water | SKIP-INTRO

In March 2020, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms surprised half the world with a media romance that began a year earlier, during the filming of “Deep water” (Deep Water), the erotic thriller that finally premieres on streaming next March 18 in Prime Video.

The images of the couple living in confinement or out for a walk became more and more frequent and were the favorite bait of the paparazzi who did not stop photographing them wherever they went. The first time Ben Affleck, then 47, and Ana de Armas, 31, dating was during a vacation together in Havana, Cuba, in March 2020.

A month earlier, in February of that year, the actor and director spoke in an interview with “good morning america” about his sobriety process, during which he acknowledged that Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. were a real support. Asked where he saw himself in five years, Affleck said: “Five years from now, Ben Affleck will be sober and happy, he’ll see his kids three and a half days a week and he’ll have made three or four movies that he cares about and he’ll have directed two movies that he’ll hopefully be proud of and have a healthy relationship with. , stable, loving and committed”.

Happy couple

After their notorious walk through Havana, what the witnesses of the new romance said then was that Affleck and De Armas They behaved very nicely with people. “She’s great and it’s very nice to be with her. She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has a very calm and sweet personality, ”People magazine published then.

The next stop for the new couple was Costa Rica. The world witnessed their love through the famous photo of them kissing and hugging on the beach.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas during their trip to Costa Rica in 2020.

Ana’s Praise for Ben

Still in March 2020, when asked about the filming of “Deep Waters”, Ana had words of praise for Ben: “When we first read the scenes together, it was pretty clear that she was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role.”, he said in a statement to People. ”His character is the engine of the story and forces him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy”, he added.

Deep water.

What would continue in the couple’s relationship would be various dates, a coffee in Los Angeles, for example, but also the support of Jennifer Garner, the actor’s ex-wife. According to Us Weekly, a source told them that Garner was supportive of her ex-husband’s new romance with de Armas.

“Jen has completely drifted away from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, she thinks he is a good father to his children and she respects him,” a source told the outlet. “She is happy in her own life and is supportive and happy for him and their relationship.”.

Walks with the dog, kisses in the street. The couple seemed completely in love with each other.

Ana and Ben celebrate the actress’s 32nd birthday

On April 30, Ana de Armas published several photos of what was her 32nd birthday with the actor. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love”, he wrote on his Instagram account.

In the Resident video

In April 2020, the couple agreed to appear in Residente’s “Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabé” video, a music video that featured different couples from 80 different countries kissing.

More walks with the dog, with Ben’s children, Ana having dinner with the mother-in-law… In the middle of this year, everything seemed to be going from strength to strength in the couple’s relationship.

ben turns 48

On August 15, 2020, Ana and Ben celebrated the actor’s 48th birthday. The actress gave her boyfriend a custom-built BMW motorcycle, built from scratch by WYLD Garage Co., according to People magazine..

In November 2020, the former couple was seen together again after three months in which not much was known about her. The long-awaited return occurred on the recording sets of “Deep Waters”, to end with unfinished scenes due to the pandemic.

Ben and Ana took advantage of the date to celebrate Thanksgiving together in Los Angeles, as People revealed. Along with them were the actor’s children with Jennifer Garner.

They move in together

In December 2020, Ana moves into the actor’s Los Angeles home after putting his Venice California home up for sale.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in a scene from “Deep Waters.” Photo: Claire Folger. / Photo Credit: Claire Folger

And after the romance, the separation

In January 2021, People reveals that the couple has ended as their relationship is complicated. “Ana doesn’t want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to since their children live in Los Angeles.”, a source told the popular magazine. The news surprised half the world since only a month had passed since the actress’s move to the actor’s house.

The publication further said that the couple broke up on friendly terms and that one of the reasons for the breakup is that “They are at different points in their lives; there is a deep love and respect there. Ben still wants to work on himself. He has three jobs in a row and is a solid father at home. They are both happy with where their lives are at,” the source said.

FACT

what is the story about “Deep water”?

“Deep water” is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith of the same name. In this history, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas They play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple from New Orleans, whose marriage collapses under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust.

As the mutual taunts and mind games escalate, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital affairs are reported missing.

With fiery and complex performances by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armasand led by one of the genre’s most award-winning filmmakers, “Deep water” marks the return of the high-profile erotic thriller, grabbing your attention from the start and not letting go as you discover just how far one person can go.

