Ana de Armas and Chris Evans share photos and smiles in their new

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are shooting the movie ‘Ghosted’ and the actor has published a photograph in which the new ‘look’ of the actress can also be seen.

Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms are immersed in the filming of the movie ‘Ghosted’, a new romantic adventure that mixes love and action. Ana de Armas joined this project as a substitute for Scarlett Johansson, first actress assigned to the role, but who was forced to give it up due to complications in her busy schedule.

This film is the third collaboration between Evans and De Armas in a very short time; They previously coincided in ‘Daggers in the back’ and ‘The Gray Man’, a thriller by the brothers Russian that have pending release on Netflix.

The actors are documenting the shooting through their Instagram profiles with photos of themselves and family with the rest of the team, and it is in one of them that you can see the great harmony between the two, as well as a look change of the actress

“The Turner Family Farm” is the title of the publication. An image where they appear very happy of weapons putting his arm over Chris Evans. Draw attention to the photograph Anne of Arms He has changed his hair, softening his usual brown for a much blonder mane, a style that was probably to characterize the character.