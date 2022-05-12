Ana de Armas and Chris Evans: three shared projects and a solid friendship that has the approval of Hollywood

The works unite… They create bonds of friendship and affection, even if they are part of the cinema elite, as is the case with Hollywood. This has been demonstrated for years by famous couples such as the one formed by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, intimate since they were Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in titanica (1997), or Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, who have filmed together Joy, The Light Side of Life, American Scandal Y serene and since then they are good friends. Now, the new fashion couple in the movie mecca is made up of two actors who are having a great time: the Spanish-Cuban Ana de Armas and the American Chris Evans.

Evans, 39, and De Armas, 34, just finished filming ghosteda project for Apple TV +, and this is already their third film together; a play of fate, because the leading female role was intended for Scarlett Johansson, who left the project at the last minute due to scheduling problems.

The first time they worked together and in a good connection was in 2019 with the film Between knives and secrets, where she played a very leading role (and where Daniel Craig also appeared, with whom the actress met again on the set of No time to die the last adventure of the British as James Bond). The second was in The Gray Manan thriller written and directed by the Russo brothers that will be released on Netflix soon and where they share the bill with other stars such as Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page (the duke of the first season of Bridgerton), Billy Bob Thornton or Wagner Moura. The specialized press considers it one of the most ambitious titles on the content platform.

With these shoots, both have shared time together and have become good friends. On April 1st, Evans (known for his role as Captain America) uploaded an image of a moment from the shooting of ghosted together with the former interpreter of The intership, where both were seen eating with the team;. In addition, you can see how De Armas affectionately hugs Evans.

Meanwhile, on May 1, the actress shared a publication in which she showed that she had turned 34 on the set and that the entire team had wanted to have a detail with her. Among the material that she shared, you can see the moment when they sing her happy birthday to her and she approaches the cake. Behind her and shaking her is Evans, who appears next to them when he blows out the candles and incites general applause.

The friend also commented on that Instagram post with different congratulations icons. When filming ended, a few days later, the interpreter shared an image to tell the end of the project and to thank both Evans and the director, Dexter Fletcher, “for having been such great partners.”

In the filmEvans and De Armas play a couple, so in some of the photos of the shoot, which took place in part in Washington, they have been seen kissing. Something that has generated rumors of romance, something that they themselves have been responsible for clearing up because theirs is a long-standing friendship that began years ago with their first film together. Although they have had love stories with colleagues in the industry that have not come to fruition.

In the case of Ana, after a year of relationship with Ben Affleck, Armas has been photographed kissing, already in real life, with the technology entrepreneur Paul Boukadakis, founder of the Wheel app and vice president of Tinder. For his part, Evans dated fellow actress Jenny Slate between 2016 and 2018. His relationship with Jessica Biel, actress and current wife of Justin Timberlake, was also known, which lasted five years, between 2001 and 2006. In recent statements to the Hollywood Reporter, He commented that he was a very independent person and that it is difficult for him to get involved in a relationship. “I need to be with someone who also has their own things to do, you know? If someone fits completely into my life, it’s kind of suffocating.”