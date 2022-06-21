Ana de Armas and her favorite looks signed by Louis Vuitton

Anne of Arms is an actress with Cuban roots who has made her career in Hollywood from the bottom up. With her good performances and beauty she was cast as the new Marilyn Monroe in the movie, “Blonde”. Just like the movie star, the young actress shines on the red carpets.

And it is not because, but thanks to the fantastic designs of the French house Louis Vuitton. This has been one of the brands that has accompanied her since the beginning and has dressed her to look fabulous on different occasions that marked her rise in fashion and Hollywood.

Ana de Armas and her latest look at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 fashion show. Photo: Elle.

For the last parade Louis Vuitton, Anne of Arms She was one of the luxury guests along with other celebrities such as the editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, or the actress Emma Roberts. In this parade, they highlighted her looks with loose and asymmetric shapes as well as one of the 2022 trends: high boots.

The actress met all the requirements wearing a pleated black velvet A-line skirt paired with a dark blue turtleneck sweater with tiny gold appliqués. Of course, the high boots could not be missing, as well as the small blue bag with the letters LV in gold.

Pink and black, one of the most fashionable combinations dedicated to Louis Vuitton. Photo: Elle.

A year before, Anne of Arms was present at another parade of the French brand with a totally different look from the previous one. This time, she opted for a pastel pink dress with gold buttons and silver trim. The garment looked like something out of the 60s thanks to the straight cut and super closed neckline.

Related news

The Cuban woman combined it with a black coat, a black bag with a gold handle and black ankle boots with silver appliqués. As a good sixties look, he could not miss the famous bangs in his hair and a medium bun to frame his face.

Ana de Armas drove her followers crazy with this ideal black dress by Louis Vuitton. Photo: Twitter.

Finally, for the London premiere of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die”, Anne of Arms She wore one of those dresses that are so classic that they don’t need anything else to wear. Of course the design was signed by Louis Vuitton and it was one of the outfits that enhanced her figure and her stardom.

We are talking about a long dress with a deep V-neckline, straps with silver crystal appliqués and a slit or cut-out on the leg that almost reached her hips. As accessories, she only chose black strappy sandals and small earrings. Nothing more to say but perfection.

Anne of Arms is alliance with its header firm, Louis Vuitton. and achieve the best Hollywood outfits. Applause!