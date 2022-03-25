Ana de Armas and her most risqué role

It’s been a long time since Anne of Arms (33) stopped being that actress who stood out in series and movies on this side of the Atlantic to make the leap to Hollywood. Since 2015, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has been increasingly in demand and can now boast of having participated in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No time to die or Deep Water.

Not to mention the projects that are currently under development, such as The Gray Manor those that are closer to being released, as is the case with Blondethe biographical film about Marilyn Monroewhich has just received an age rating that is causing a lot of talk because it is the first produced by Netflix to receive an NC-17 rating, which means that it is not suitable for viewers under the age of 17.

The reason put forward by the Motion Picture Association for granting it that label is none other than the sexually explicit content of the movie. Something that has not caught Andrew Dominik, director of the film, by surprise, who has previously indicated that he hoped that it would be so because it is what people “want”.

Blonde is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, which is a fictionalized account of Monroe’s life. “I have seen an early version of the Andrew Dominik adaptation and it’s brilliant, very disturbing and, perhaps most surprisingly, a totally ‘feminist’ interpretation… I’m not sure that any male director has achieved something like that, ”Oates assured at the time.

a lot of preparation

Adrien Brody, in the role of Arthur Miller, and Bobby Cannavale, as Joe DiMaggio, both husbands of Monroe, accompany Ana de Armas in the film, who had to prepare thoroughly. “It ‘only’ took me nine months of coaching and internships to try to get my voice to match Marylin’s. It was a great torture, very exhausting. my brain was fried”, assured the actress to The Sunday Times, which promises to raise the temperature of Netflix when the tape is released.