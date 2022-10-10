Ana de Armas and her perfect smile: orthodontics, whitening and veneers



Ana de Armas has been growing in her career as an actress since it began in 2007 to the present



The interpreter has also had an evolution in terms of her style and her physique



How did you get a perfect smile?

We met her in 2007 with her role as Carol in ‘El internado’ and now it is about to be released ‘Blonde’, the film in which he stars as Marilyn Monroe. It is evident that Anne of Arms has experienced an evolution in her professional career and has managed to be among the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, but she has also a physical and style evolution that we have been seeing over the years.

Ana de Armas, in her early years as an actressCord Press

If something characterizes the interpreter, it is the smile that she shows in each of her public appearances and, if we look back thanks to the newspaper library, we can verify that she has experienced some other change. Dr. Patricia Bratos, co-founder of the Ferrus & Bratos Dental Clinic and a specialist in Orthodontics, explains what they are the dental treatments to which the actress would have undergone in recent years.

The doctor confirms that, in her beginnings before the small screen, Ana de Armas had “slightly crooked teeth”, something that could be seen “in his central incisors and in his fangs”. “In a wide smile like hers, these teeth are very visible when speaking or smiling. Therefore, the fact that they were misaligned detracted from the aesthetics of her image,” explains the ordotoncist.

Anne of ArmsCord Press

That little misalignment of the teeth, beyond the physical, can cause consequences such as “mandibular tensions” which can end in “usual headaches or neck pain”. “In addition, the fact that the fit of both arches -the upper and the lower- is not adequate, causes problems of dental wear. With this, the teeth become less resistant and, therefore, more prone to fracture”, explains Patricia Bratos. It is also important to take it into account for dental hygiene, which is complicated because it is not easy to reach all the “nooks and crannies” of the mouth.

The dental treatments of Ana de Armas, according to an expert

After her first and successful appearance in the series ‘El internado’, Ana de Armas moved away from the media spotlight for a few years to train in English and as an actress. In 2015 she reappeared to present a new film and it was then that a new change could be seen in her mouth that, according to the doctor, was thanks to orthodontics. “As he posed in front of the cameras, we could see how his teeth were already completely aligned.. Not having very severe crowding, her treatment may have been relatively short-lived, 12-14 months,” he explains.

Anne of ArmsCord Press

But how has he continued to refine his teeth? Patricia Bratos believes that it is whitening plus veneers. “During the 2017 Comic-Con event, The actress had shiny, spotless teeth, the result of having dental veneers placed”, he assures. These are “thin porcelain sheets” that are glued to the surface of the teeth and allow their shape, size and color to be modified.

Anne of ArmsCord Press