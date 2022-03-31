Ana de Armas and Jorge Perugorría, among the Cubans recognized with the Gold Medal of the Spanish Film Academy

The Spanish Film Academy decided to award its Gold Medal to dozens of actors from Latin America that have contributed to Iberian cinema. Cubans Ana de Armas, María Isabel Díaz, Jorge Perugorría, Mirtha Ibarra, Luis Alberto García, María Conchita Alonso and Vladimir Cruz appear in the list.

The recognition, the Academy said in a statement quoted by Europa Press, is given for “enriching our cinematography with their talent, and being a mirror for many Spanish actors and actresses in which to look at themselves.”

Among those recognized, the majority are Argentine and Mexican actors. Among the most popular are the Argentine Cecilia Roth, interpreter in eight films by Pedro Almodóvar, among other Spanish filmmakers.

For these roles, Roth twice won the Goya Award for Best Leading Actress: Martin (Ache)by Adolfo Aristarain, and Everything about my motherof Almodovar.

On your side, Perugorría, co-star with Vladimir Cruz of Strawberry and Chocolatethe first Cuban feature film nominated for an Oscar, has participated in Iberian productions such as a bit, a private matter, Bambola, Things I left in Havana, Volavérunt, when you come back to my side, Resentment, queens, ants in the mouth, A rose from France and Winds of Havanaunder the direction of filmmakers such as Bigas Luna and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, among others.

Also on the list are Silvia Pinal, Ricardo Darín, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Óscar Martínez, the Alterios (Héctor, Ernesto and María), Leonardo Sbaraglia, Darío Grandinetti, Miguel Ángel Solá, Norma Aleandro, Pablo Echarri, Pepe Soriano, Norman Briski, Leticia Brédice, Gastón Pauls, Óscar Isaac, Daniel Giménez Cacho or Salma Hayek.

Also included are Demián Bichir, Benicio del Toro, Juana Acosta, Alfredo Castro, Graciela Borges, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Paulina García, Daniel Fanego, Mercedes Morán, Diego Peretti, Soledad Villamil, Eduardo Blanco, Guillermo Francella, Micaela Nevárez, Alberto Ammann, Yleana Wilson, Daniel Freire, Edgar Ramírez, Chino Darín, Angie Cepeda, Rosie Pérez, Cecilia Suárez, José María Yazpik, Natalia Verbeke, Susú Pecoraro, Daniel Hendler and the deceased María Félix, Federico Luppi, Luis Politti, Analía Gadé, Walter Vidarte , Ulises Dumont and Ofelia Angélica, among others.

The presentation of the Academy Gold Medal will take place during an April tribute.

This award, one of the most important awarded by the Academy, is awarded by decision of the Board of Directors and its objective is to offer a tribute in recognition of those who have contributed with their professional career to improving Spanish cinema in the industrial or artistic aspect.

The Gold Medal has been awarded with that name since 1991, although in 1986 the first ceremony of these characteristics was held to honor producer Vicente Casanova, whom the institution has always considered the first winner of this award.

Among the winners so far are the actresses Sara Montiel, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Rosa María Sardá, Carmen Maura, Geraldine Chaplin, Ana Belén, Maribel Verdú and Concha Velasco; the actors Francisco Rabal, Fernando Rey, Fernando Fernán Gómez, Juan Diego and Antonio Banderas; the composer Antón García Abril; directors Carlos Saura and Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón; and the producer Elías Querejeta.