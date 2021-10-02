Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die

We retrace the careers of the two actresses who established themselves in the 25th chapter of the franchise, perhaps putting the tombstone and going beyond the stereotype of the bond girl

Not only Bond, not only Bond Girl. With No Time to Die by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the action franchise continues not only the deconstruction of the female figure, increasingly distant from the figure of a simple accessory of the secret agent (so much so that many fans are starting to talk about Bond Women), but also to launch actresses with a sure future. Eva Green with Casino Royale, Olga Kurylenko with Quantum of Solace, Léa Seydoux and Naomie Harris in Skyfall And Specter and now Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch climbing the blockbuster Olympus with the twenty-fifth film of the saga. Nevertheless, No Time to Die represents a different point in the career of the two actresses.

Ana de Armas is certainly a much better known face than her colleague in star system US. Born in Havana, Cuba, in 1988, she attended the National Theater School and at 18 she moved to Spain. There, he takes part in several teen drama television and, above all, to some horror films such as El callejòn And Anabel. Her career, despite these roles, does not seem to take off and she is convinced by her agent to move to Los Angeles. The turning point, ironically, comes precisely through a genre film: erotic horror Knock Knock by Eli Roth, who sees her alongside Keanu Reeves (whom she will reunite two years later in the thriller In the shadow of a crime). At that time, de Armas did not know English and was forced to learn his lines phonetically, without fully understanding their meaning.

————————————————– ————-

THE NEW SENTIERISELVAGGI21ST # 9

————————————————– ————- ————————————————– ——————

SCREENPLAY: All upcoming courses of the Sentieri selvaggi Film School

————————————————– —————— After another small role in Traffickers by Todd Phillips, where she plays the wife of Miles Teller’s character, her career is launched by Blade Runner 2049 by Denis Villenueve. Here De Armas plays the virtual role of Joi, the artificial intelligence with which the character of Ryan Gosling weaves a sentimental relationship. What is striking is not only the magnetism that she manages to unleash: her performance gives a character who should be two-dimensional an underlying ambiguity, a warmth that at times seems to qualify her as more human than the human characters in the film. The same happens with Dinner with crime, Rian Johnson’s thriller in which he easily bypasses the trap of stereotypes and stands out in a stellar cast alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon. There is no doubt that Ana de Armas is one of the central actresses of the Hollywood scene, on the verge of iconic status. The one she will have to deal with directly in 2022, when she will be called to play Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, biopic directed by Andrew Dominik. Loading... Advertisements Content not available

Allow cookies by clicking on “Accept” in the banner “ Lashana Lynch’s career, born a year earlier than de Armas, has moved on totally different tracks. Although Lynch’s hometown is England, more precisely Shepherd’s Bush, her family is of Jamaican origin, which she believes has made her able to impose herself and fight her own battles since childhood. So much so that the acting career never had a plan B in her mind, even when things didn’t seem to be going well. The first roles, including sparse films and frequent television series, do not even allow her to pay the rent without the help of occasional jobs outside of the scenes. The turning point takes place with Captain Marvel from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, where she plays the role of a single mother and fighter pilot. The first Marvel superhero film with a female lead grosses more than a billion dollars at the box office and allows her to enter the shortlist of the actresses nominated for the role of the new agent 00 in No Time to Die. After the usual process of skimming, selections and screen test, but especially after almost a year of training to learn hand-to-hand combat and to handle weapons, Lynch gets the part that is not that of the simple supporting partner of Daniel Craig. Thanks also to the writing of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, her Nomi manages to combine the required strength with a secret agent without giving up her femininity. If there are still no certainties about her presence in the next films of the franchise, perhaps untying the theme of 007 from the name of James Bond, it will still be a certainty to see her in 2022 in Matilda, this time in a musical version. ————————————————– ————-

UNICINEMA – A NEW UNIVERSITY IDEA

————————————————– ————-

You may also be interested in: