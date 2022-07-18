Ana de Armas and Latino prejudice: “I thought she was an unsophisticated young woman,” admits Jamie Lee Curtis about her | People

First impressions can fail, especially if they are shrouded in prejudice. When actress Jamie Lee Curtis met Ana de Armas on the set of daggers in the back he surmised that his co-star was “an inexperienced and unsophisticated young woman”. The interpreter of Halloween he made these assumptions because of his colleague’s Cuban origin. “I assumed, and I say this with true shame, because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she has declared to the US edition of Elle.

Ana de Armas is the August cover of this magazine, which dedicates a wide profile to her. In it, the Hispanic-Cuban actress reflects precisely on the stereotype of the Latina in Hollywood. She doesn’t deny her roots, but she doesn’t want them to limit her either. “I want to play Latina,” she declares, “but I don’t want to put a fruit basket on my head all the time.” A good example of this dichotomy between not renouncing its origins and the search for less limiting roles is exemplified in this profile, which talks about two very different film projects: one that did not go ahead and another that is going to be a reality and therefore the one that Ana de Armas has made headlines recently.

Once her prejudices were overcome, Jamie Lee Curtis became a friend and supporter of her partner in Hollywood. She was so impressed that she wanted to introduce him to Steven Spielberg to play Maria in West Side Story. In the end, De Armas did not get the role, but she took on another, which was initially more complicated, that of Marilyn Monroe. De Armas went to Los Angeles to screen test for the role while she was filming alongside Curtis. “She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn,” recalls the veteran actress. “My father [el actor Tony Curtis] I was in Whit skirts and being crazy, and I have many photos of him with Marilyn. Ana showed me a couple of photos and a video of her moving, without audio. And it was so shocking…she was Marilyn.”

“The fact that a Latina actress with a Cuban accent has been chosen to star Blonde [el biopic de Marilyn Monroe que estrena Netflix el próximo septiembre] It’s not just a sign of his talent, but that Hollywood might be getting a little more open about its casting practices. casting”, indicates the journalist Marisa Meltzer in the profile of she. The interpreter agrees, but with nuances. “The problem is that sometimes you don’t even get to the room with the director to sit down and prove yourself. It is both exhausting and frustrating,” she confesses.

Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles in January 2020. Michael Kovac (Getty Images for AFI)

A new life in New York

Ana de Armas has had an itinerant life. She was born in Santa Cruz del Norte in 1988 and grew up in Cuba, where she made three movies. When she was 18 years old, she moved to Spain, where she worked mainly on television, in series such as The intership. After eight years, at 26, she decided to give Los Angeles a try. Until now.

De Armas had a media relationship with actor Ben Affleck, which made the actress the target of all the cameras, not just the cinematographic ones. “How was that?” The journalist now asks. “Horrible,” says De Armas bluntly. “It was one of the reasons I left Los Angeles.” She has currently moved to New York, where she lives in an apartment with her boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. She loves living in the Big Apple, she says. She is only three hours by direct flight from Havana and much closer to Spain than Los Angeles, something that she values ​​a lot because, as she admits, she sometimes misses Europe.

Of course, the actress confirms that she has not yet found her place in the city, although professionally she did not find it in Havana or Madrid either. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not part of the Cuban artist community, and then I was in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there, especially because in Spain I did more television than movies,” she says. “And then I’m here, and I feel like I’m not there yet. You know? Am I part of the community? I barely know anyone.” This reflection, more personal, also connects with the aforementioned professional challenges. Ana de Armas is asserting herself as a proud Latin actress of her origins, but she does not want to be limited by the borders of a cliché that is too narrow for her.