Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling together at the premiere of ‘The invisible agent’: two styles, two destinations

Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans attended the presentation of their latest film, The invisible agent. An action film that premieres on Netflix on Friday the 15th and that brings together a powerful cast of actors that also includes Billy Bob Thornton or Regé-Jean Page.

To step on any red carpet, the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, turned into a Hollywood star, turns to the renowned stylist Samantha McMillen. The person in charge of dressing characters like Elle and Dakota Fanning, Brie Larson or Michelle Pfeiffer chose a metallic Louis Vuitton dress for her on this occasion. A design by the creative director of the house, Nicolas Ghesquière, covered in sequins and with a strappy skirt that revealed the actress’s legs.

The interpreter, who has pending premiere Blonde (also on Netflix) the biopic inspired by the book by Joyce Carol Oates in which she plays Marilyn Monroe, became news this week by disowning the relationship she had with Ben Affleck two years ago. In an interview with the US version of the magazine Elle, the protagonist of daggers in the back confessed the pressure to which she was subjected: “The constant media attention was horrible.” She so much that she was forced to leave California (she now lives in New York).

As Ana de Armas continues to make her way to Olympus, her co-star Ryan Gosling finds himself in a very different position. The actor, with whom he already shared frames in Blade Runner 2049, he moved away years ago from the front line. Father of two daughters with Eva Mendes, he has remained quite abstracted from the maelstrom of the entertainment industry. Until the last few weeks, when he has once again become the meat of memes when the first images of him characterized as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie tape were leaked. Precisely the character seems to be Gosling’s inspiration to dress at the premiere of The invisible agent. For the occasion, the actor opted for a suit in two shades of aquamarine blue, shoes and whites and a half-open shirt.

A look completely opposite to that of the third protagonist of the film, Chris Evans. Evans, who coincided with Ana de Armas in daggers in the back, He opted for a black outfit with a white cotton shirt and sunglasses. An eclectic trio at the Chinese Theater, the venue where the premiere was held.