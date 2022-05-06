Ana de Armas and the perfect hairstyle for short hair

The haircut of Anne of Arms fall in love That slightly longer bob with bangs that highlights an angelic face and her huge light eyes inspires us to think about the hairstyles prettier and more glamorous.

Glamorous updo for events. Source. Instagram. @ana_d_armas

The hairstyle options for short hair of Ana de Armas that you will want to imitate

With rather long curtain bangs, the slightly midi bob of Anne of Arms It’s perfect for an easy semi-updo. Although a high updo with loose strands can be the solution for a more formal event. Let’s see both options to look splendid.

The Cuban-born actress wears the hair short with baby bangs that fall above the eyebrows and sometimes open slightly on the sides of the forehead.

The gathered sides refine the face. Source. Instagram @ana_de_armas

Flattering for her round face and beautiful aquamarine eyes, Anne of Arms got used to combing his hair almost with his hands and that is why his hairstyles more casual and cool.

The big winner is the short, low ponytail, perfect to wear with a hat, but also the semi-updo that leaves the hair loose at the bottom and gathers only the sides to clear and refine the face more. This option stylizes, in addition to giving an air that is both naive and sensual at the same time.

Related news

As a trend, the cut without blurring or layers is what is coming for the next season, and celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and María Pombo have already signed up.

Impeccable. Source. Instagram. @ana_d_armas

Anne of Arms She pioneered the long bob with bangs as it was perfect for her fresh and rejuvenating style. During the first stage, hairstyles had been ruled out and if we go through her Instagram feed it was not often that she did a hairstylebut with the barrage of red carpets that he had lately, he learned to manage to wear it collected.

The low tail is super flattering, hip and casual, perfect for short hair and a round face like Ana de Armas. Source. Instagram. @ana_d_armas

How? The hair short allows you to leave strands out of the hairstyle high in the form of a bun or “banana”, giving it an informal, romantic and youthful air that suits you wonderfully. The help of invisible clips is invaluable in these cases.

The garments that combine with this look are endless: from a strapless and shiny party dress to a western style outfit, casual, simple and even something rough.

Do you dare to be inspired by their hairstyles Picked up and semi-picked up next time you go out?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you use and look, always what makes you feel comfortable.