Ana de Armas and William Levy among the top actors of October according to Sensacine

The Cubans Anne of Arms Y William Levy they are, without a doubt, in the best moment of their careers; proof of this is that both artists are included in the top celebrities of October published by Sensacine.

The Spanish web of information and news about cinema and television placed both actors among the 20 most quoted faces of this month.

Ana de Armas is in fourth place in her ranking and was only surpassed by actor Evan Peters, who plays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the homonymous series, and actresses Mónica Miranda and Sydney Sweeney who participate in the series “Las de la last row” and “Euphoria”, respectively.

She has been catapulted to this place her most recent leading role as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominic’s film, Blondea performance that in the opinion of many spectators makes it Oscar-winning.

In recent months, Ana de Armas, in addition to portraying for the cinema the life of one of the most iconic American celebrities, also starred, along with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling The most expensive movie in Netflix history, The Gray Man.

For his part, William Levy is at number 14 on the list of Sensacinealthough it is worth noting that the list includes 150 celebrities in total, so his position is not negligible at all.

The heartthrob has not yet left the spotlight of his fans after his performance in the liked telenovela “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”which this year became a resounding success on Netflix.

However, his followers are waiting for the premiere of another project starring the actor, the Monte Cristo seriesa modern take on Alexandre Dumas’s classic in which Levy will play Edmundo Dantes (Alejandro Montecristo).

