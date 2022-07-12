Ana de Armas announces first meeting with the press for “The Gray Man”

Photo: Netflix

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

Cuban actress Ana de Armas announced in her Instagram story that she will have her first meeting with the press to talk about the premiere of “The Gray Man.”

De Armas shares roles with actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, in one of the most anticipated films of this year that will be available on Netflix from July 22.

The Cuban had previously published the trailer for this project on her profile on this social network, which generated millions of comments and views in a very short time.

In 2020, Ana de Armas was considered the star of that year on the Imdb platform, counting on “Blade Runner 2049”, the protagonist of “Daggers in the back” and waiting for her new film “James Bond, No time to die ” released last year.

This trajectory has triggered the career of the actress, standing out on the biggest stages to the point of starring in the long-awaited “Blonde”, a biopic of Marilyn Monroe.

The Gray Man is an action thriller that follows in the footsteps of Court Gentry, also known as the Gray Man in the most dangerous circles of the black market, who is a former CIA agent turned independent assassin.

Along with Gosling who will play Court and Chris Evans who will play Lloyd, there is De Armas, thus joining what is already known as Netflix’s most expensive and ambitious production, a film worth more than 200 million dollars. a record for this platform.

The film will be based on the novel by Mark Greeney published in 2009 and has a script by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, seasoned writers at the renowned Marvel Studios.

Last May, Ana de Armas turned 34, and she celebrated it with Chris Evans in the middle of filming “Ghosted”, an American action-adventure film in which she will participate alongside the actor and which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.