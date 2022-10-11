Ana de Armas appreciates that “Blonde” has reached number one on Netflix despite criticism

Blonde has reached number one in downloads on Netflix, according to Variety. On Monday, the star of the film, Anne of Arms34, thanked her fans for tuning in to the controversial movie about the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

“Thank you all for watching ‘Blonde’ and all the beautiful messages,” the Cuban star wrote.

the ex of Ben Affleck He also shared several screenshots from the film.

The film received a 14-minute standing ovation when it premiered last month at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The NC-17 movie began a limited release in theaters last September 16, before starting streaming on September 28 on Netflix.

Blonde is an adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by 84-year-old Joyce Carol Oates.

While critics have praised Ana’s performance, there has been disagreement over whether the nearly three-hour uncompromising film is a tour de force art or another cruel layer of exploitation perpetrated against the icon of the 20th century.

Ana told reporters at the Venice Film Festival that she had to go to “awkward, dark and vulnerable” places for the role.

“She was everything I thought about, everything I dreamed about, everything I could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful,” he said.

The film also stars Adrian Brody What Arthur Miller in addition to bobby cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Caspar Philipson Y Michael Massini.

The film has had some mixed reviews.

“I had the extreme misfortune of watching ‘Blonde’ on Netflix last night and let me tell you, the movie is so anti-abortion, so sexist, so exploitative,” wrote Steph Herold, an abortion researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. “I can’t recommend it LESS. Don’t watch. The abortion scenes in particular are terrible, but so is the entire movie.”

Herold added, “It depicts Marilyn being forced to have an abortion for the first time, screaming at the table that she’s changed her mind, and then hallucinating to find a crying baby in her childhood home, which is engulfed in flames.”

Justin Chang, film critic Los Angeles Timeswrote in his review, “The movie isn’t really about Marilyn Monroe. It’s about making her suffer.”

“When a movie is really devastating or devastating, there’s a residual feeling of gratitude for what you’ve been through: the need to be shaken,” said Adam Nayman, film essayist and critic for TheRinger. “Blonde is the kind of movie that brutalizes you for three hours, fakes a sigh and says, ‘You’re welcome.’ Well, thanks for nothing.